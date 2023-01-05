Port Lincoln Times

Dancers come together for event to celebrate new year in North Shields

Updated January 5 2023 - 11:42am, first published 11:00am
Locals danced their way into the new year in the hall at North Shields, and the group had also gathered to celebrate a 90th birthday on the same night.

