Locals danced their way into the new year in the hall at North Shields, and the group had also gathered to celebrate a 90th birthday on the same night.
Rosemary Rendell celebrated her 90th Birthday at the 2022 New Years Eve Dance held in the North Shields Soldiers Memorial Hall, where the Docking's Band performed live throughout the evening.
The Hall had been decorated by locals Maryanne and Daryl Ninniss to celebrate Ms Rendell's birthday and the New Years Eve celebrations.
Bruce Bamford made a tribute speech to Ms Rendell before supper, and Ron Casanova sang The Song of Joy which was dedicated to Ms Rendell.
Locals sand happy birthday together as Rosemary cut the cake. The group sang Auld Lang Syne together in a circle at midnight to celebrate the new year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.