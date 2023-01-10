Port Lincoln Times

Viterra goes on jobs drive in Port Lincoln, Cummins and Tumby Bay

Updated January 10 2023 - 2:07pm, first published 2:00pm
Viterra Western Region Operations Manager, Nick Pratt (centre) with Port Lincoln operators Sam Parenzan (right) and Kellie Lessue. Picture supplied.

A major grain handler has announced job vacancies across the Eyre Peninsula.

