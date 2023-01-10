A major grain handler has announced job vacancies across the Eyre Peninsula.
Viterra is recruiting for 30 operational roles at locations including Cummins, Kimba, Lock, Port Lincoln, Rudall, Thevenard, Tumby Bay and Wudinna.
"Applications are open for the roles, which include both full-time and part-time vacancies. The jobs on offer include 28 operator positions, and two supervisors." Viterra said in a statement.
Viterra's Western region Operations Manager, Nick Pratt says the roles are exciting opportunities for people wanting to pursue a career in agriculture.
"We are looking for hardworking, enthusiastic team players to take on these positions and start their careers with Viterra. Our operational roles are critical to our success as they are responsible for the daily operations of our sites," Mr Pratt said.
"We encourage anyone looking for a fulfilling and interesting career to apply for these roles."
Applications for the positions close on Sunday, January 22, 2023.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.