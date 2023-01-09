Port Lincoln Times

Ex Port Lincoln local Grace Franco appointed Welfare Officer for National Union of Students

By Lachlan Smith
Updated January 10 2023 - 6:03pm, first published 7:38am
Ex Port Lincoln local Grace Franco has been appointed the Welfare Officer for the National Union of Students, and she will be campaigning to change the age of independence as part of carrying on the union's work into 2023. Picture Billy Zimmermann.

An ex Port Lincoln local has been appointed the Welfare Officer for the National Union of Students, and has a goal of carrying on the work of the union in campaigning to change the age of independence.

