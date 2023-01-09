An ex Port Lincoln local has been appointed the Welfare Officer for the National Union of Students, and has a goal of carrying on the work of the union in campaigning to change the age of independence.
Grace Franco grew up in Port Lincoln, and was heavily involved in the Port Lincoln community in her junior years with volunteering and sport, including basketball.
Ms Franco said her first job locally was in marine tourism, where she worked on the shark cage diving boat in Port Lincoln.
She said during her high school years she had the opportunity to go on a year long exchange to France with the support of the Rotary Club of Port Lincoln.
"I finished my schooling at St Joe's and then moved to Adelaide for university where I study a double degree of law and international relations," Ms Franco said.
"There I went to a university college and I started getting involved in clubs at university."
Ms Franco had the opportunity to participate in an extra-curricular program called YMCA SA Youth Parliament, which sparked her interest in politics. From there, Ms Franco was approached about if she would be interested in being more involved in student politics.
"Since becoming involved, I have sat on the YouX Board (formally AUU) and SRC," Ms Franco said.
"This year I also have the honour of being the NUS Welfare Officer."
Ms Franco said prior to her appointment the NUS Welfare Department has been campaigning around the age of independence which she will continue to follow through her role.
"We are hoping to get the age of independence of Centrelink reduced from 22 to 18 years old," Ms Franco said. "This change would greatly support students living in poverty, all across the country."
"Last year, the NUS created a research project outlining how social security systems were keeping students in poverty and highlighted that the current policy needed to change."
Ms Franco said the research project highlighted how high rent costs, casual work and living pressures of university students had made it difficult for students to financially support themselves.
"They have been lobbying federal ministers, particularly the Minister for Social Services, Amanda Rishworth and Minister for Youth, Anne Aly," Ms Franco said.
"I will be continuing that campaign in 2023."
Ms Franco said another campaign that she will be working on in collaboration with the First Nations Officer is Voice to Parliament campaign.
As well, Ms Franco also aims to begin campaigns tackling issues attached to nuerodivergent students studying at a tertiary level. Ms Franco said at a state and federal level, large funds had been injected into primary and secondary education for people with neurodivergence, but not enough into tertiary education.
She said she was also planning to speak with South Australian Minister for Autism, Emily Bourke.
Ms Franco said she would be busy campaigning and connecting with students on the ground at universities.
She said she would be consulting with students about what changes could be made to improve their welfare at an individual, a campus and a national level, and connecting with different student representative bodies across the country.
Ms Franco said she would also be visiting universities during O-Weeks at different campuses across the nation.
"I will be liaising with welfare officers and meeting students from campuses across Australia," Ms Franco said.
Ms Franco said she will also be working alongside national non-for-profit organisations such as the Foundation for Young Australians and Orygen to address the issues students are facing.
"We also have a Small and Regional Officer at the NUS who is based out of Woolongong. I will be liaising with her about issues specifically faced by rural, regional and remote students," Ms Franco said.
Ms Franco highlighted that she understands the struggles of being a remote student, as she temporarily moved back to Port Lincoln in 2020 because of Covid.
"I know that there is an unjustifiable difference in support given to metro students and rural students. We will be working to ensure Universities give adequate support to our rural students." Ms Franco said.
Ms Franco said she was excited to see more university hubs be erected in regional areas, and that she would aim to continue to find ways to support students who are studying in regional areas.
