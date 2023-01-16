Port Lincoln Times

Former local Rochelle Milnes takes a double win at Port Lincoln Race Course

By Lachlan Smith
Updated January 17 2023 - 2:57pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An ex Port Lincoln local has rode her first ever winner at the Port Lincoln Racing Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.