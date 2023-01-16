An ex Port Lincoln local has rode her first ever winner at the Port Lincoln Racing Club.
Rochelle Milnes competed at the Port Lincoln Racing Club at the Christmas Family Day event last year, and rode her first winner in The DK Quarries Maiden Plate on the John Dunn | Krystal Bishop trained mare, Tiamat.
Ms Milnes followed this up as she rode a double in race four on the same day, the Riding for the Disabled handicap, winning on the Jackie Stoetzer trained He's Abel, at the odds of $20.00 win, $4.00 place.
Ms Milnes grew up on a farm outside of Port Lincoln where she had grown up riding through the Southern Eyre Hunt Club and the Port Lincoln Pony Club. Her mother also ran a junior riding school on her property.
She said she started working in the stables from 14 years old in Port Lincoln, and once she had completed year 12, she was offered a job with John Dunn and Kristal Bishop as a stablehand.
"I had been a stable hand for two years and then I got offered an apprenticeship as a jockey through them," Ms Milnes said.
"I started out doing jump outs through track work and that is what led me into being inducted as they had seen some of my jump outs."
Ms Milnes said the apprentice masters contacted her for an interview and was inducted into the academy from there.
"I did around 50 trials before I started race riding and after travelling around I had my first race ride at Gawler," Ms Milnes said.
"I did a lot of work on the mechanical horse, and I did a lot of practice doing jump outs during trials."
Ms Milnes has been an apprentice for six months now, and that to get a double win at the same event in her home city was a really good feeling.
She said she also had the opportunity to work with a local trainer and close friend during her second win which made their achievements all the more special.
"That was probably one of the best achievements of my career," Ms Milnes said.
Ms Milnes said she was looking forward to continuing to ride and compete in South Australia, and that in the short term she would be racing where she lives now in Oakbank.
She said following on from her next lot of races in the Adelaide Hills she would be travelling to Penola to compete before returning to the Eyre Peninsula to race in Lock.
"My short term goals are to get a lot of experience and hopefully get some more winners," Ms Milnes said.
"I am hoping to travel around and get my name out there."
Ms Milnes said riders under John Dunn | Krystal Bishop race seasonally in Port Lincoln, and outside of that they would be continuing to race year round particularly in the Adelaide area.
"With their support I will ride their horses and then it branches off to other trainers," Ms Milnes said.
Ms Milnes said she would encourage young riders wanting to reach higher levels to not be afraid to put themselves out there and try new skills.
"Follow your passion and take every opportunity with both hands," Ms Milnes said.
"If you get the opportunity, really grasp it."
