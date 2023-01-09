Port Lincoln Times

Indigenous artwork coming together for new Port Lincoln Foreshore playspace

By Lachlan Smith
Updated January 10 2023 - 3:31pm, first published 7:40am
Yaligo Aboriginal Art Corporation's Aunty Elizabeth Richards (left) and Aunty Jackie Nannup, Arts and Cultural Facilitator Gillian Steel and First Nations Engagement Officer Evelyn Walker holding the artwork made for the new foreshore playspace project which follows a Traditional Barngarla fish trap theme. Picture Lachlan Smith.

A significant element to the Port Lincoln foreshore playspace project will be the indigenous artwork inspired by which will follow the theme of traditional Barngarla fish traps.

