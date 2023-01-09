A significant element to the Port Lincoln foreshore playspace project will be the indigenous artwork inspired by which will follow the theme of traditional Barngarla fish traps.
The Yaligo Aboriginal Art Corporation has been working with Eyre Arts Action to complete art for the City of Port Lincoln Council's foreshore playspace project.
The group has been working on the art pieces at the Scout Hall, which would depict the Barngarla heritage and culture.
Artwork throughout would display how the Barngarla people would use traditional fishing traps to catch fish.
City of Port Lincoln Council project manager Kathleen Brannigan said metal laser cut fish would be implemented into the path in the playspace which would lead into the water play feature.
"We have got some welcome to country that is going to be in the path in English and Barngarla language," Ms Brannigan said.
"We have got some beautiful designs for the posts on the shade sail featuring some of the fish ideas and inspired by the story."
Council's First Nations Engagement officer Evelyn Walker said the designs were inspired by local Barngarla stories in the region
"Barngarla people would be singing the fish in from the shores so there is that story that goes with the designs," Ms Walker said.
Ms Brannigan said some of the species of fish that would feature throughout the project would include tuna king fish, whiting, tommy ruff and sardines.
She said one of the pieces of art throughout would include a mosaic piece embedded in the water play feature.
"There will be are some little carved fish in the water play and 'discoverables' there will be some shells with in silicon," Ms Brannigan said.Ms Walker said the Yaligo group had been corresponding liaising with her and Ms Brannigan as well as the landscape architects involved to ensure everything is compliant with the project plans.
Ms Brannigan said some of the art designs would be implemented into some of the poles throughout the park.
"The contractors will install the fish into the paths and there will be a template that they will drop the mosaic piece into," Ms Brannigan said.
Ms Walker said the welcome to country throughout the project was a good opportunity to give exposure to the Barngarla language.
"We have a lot of visitors who come to the area so it is going to be embedded into the footpath so that people can learn the Barngarla language and interpret it into English too," Ms Walker said.
City of Port Lincoln Council chief executive Matthew Morgan said the welcome to country would also show how everyone is welcome to the space.
"That is why it is important to have that welcome to country, but also in Barngarla language as well," Mr Morgan said.
Ms Walker said there would also be a gathering symbol as well to display community coming together in the space, and using it with family and community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.