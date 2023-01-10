Streaky Bay Council's new online booking management system for campsites at Perlubie Beach and Tractors Beach has been a success over Christmas and New Year's Eve and will see a booked out summer this season chief executive Damian Carter told the Times
Mr Carter said all 30 sites would be booked out through January.
Mr Carter said everything had been running well over the summer period so far, although council had been having an issue with some sites being left vacant after people had booked, paid and failed to arrive to stay in their reserved site.
"We will see how we can resolve that issue which is a complex one because they have booked and we have been expecting them to come," Mr Carter said.
"Some people have not even asked for their money to be refunded."
Mr Carter said council had had good feedback from people staying at the campsite, and that the sites had been a lot more organised in previous years when over 100 caravans would roll in during peak periods.
"They have enjoyed the size of the sites, and they enjoyed the fact that their children can now wonder down to the beach and they do not have to worry too much about all the vehicle traffic," Mr Carter said.
Mr Carter said he had had feedback from local families about the new shelters at both locations which have been well utilised, and less traffic has made it safer for these young families to enjoy the beach.
"A great feature of Perlubie Beach is that it is a very shallow beach which allows young children to waddle in the water," Mr Carter said.
Mr Carter said majority of visitors including ones interstate visitors had been appreciative of what council has implemented.
"They take a lot of pleasure knowing that it is more sustainable as the sand dunes are not getting filled with rubbish and sewerage," Mr Carter said.
"We have not had a complaint about that the whole summer so far."
Mr Carter said council would be continuing to monitor the environment along both beaches, and it hopes that during the cooler quieter month it will encourage more shorebird activity.
"From an environmental perspective, the new rules have taken the pressure off of the beach," Mr Carter said.
"We have a new booking system but council has also done numerous signs leading in there."
Mr Carter said the new signs had QR codes embedded for people to scan to access the websites to make bookings at either site.
"We have put in signs with some beach rules as well as signage listings alternative camp grounds for those who have turned up and have missed out," Mr Carter said.
Mr Carter said there were more signs along the beach around 25 metres apart which indicated where each campsite is located.
He said council had had good feedback about the amount of space the organisation had given campers and they would have the freedom to set up how they like without disrupting campers alongside them in the next slot.
Mr Carter said council had plans to implement this new system into other camp grounds throughout the region.
