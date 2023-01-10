Port Lincoln Times

District Council of Streaky Bay's new online booking system for key beaches a success

By Lachlan Smith
Updated January 10 2023 - 12:03pm, first published 11:06am
District Council of Streaky Bay chief executive Damian Carter said council's new online booking system at two key beaches had improved visitors' experience at both locations, as both areas have allocated sites for campers. Camping sites at Perlubie Beach and Tractors Beach are booked out for summer. Picture supplied.

Streaky Bay Council's new online booking management system for campsites at Perlubie Beach and Tractors Beach has been a success over Christmas and New Year's Eve and will see a booked out summer this season chief executive Damian Carter told the Times

Local News

