Council will see more playspace infrastructure being installed on the Port Lincoln foreshore in the coming weeks as the project reaches its final stages chief executive Matthew Morgan told the Times this week.
Mr Morgan said despite some weather challenges for contractors on site during Spring, the team had been working hard "around the clock," which had heavily involved work by Elton Landscaping.
"We are starting to see the foreshore playspace take shape and for those passing by who are looking in they will see the new mound with the junior slide and the large rocks which are representative of the fish traps which will be a sand and water play area for toddlers and for younger children," Mr Morgan said.
"They will see the grassy mound, they will see the family facilities such as the kitchen tables the shaded areas and barbecues are yet to go in."
Mr Morgan said in the coming weeks more playspace features will be installed into an elevated structure which is set to be around 2.5 metres high.
"It is being manufactured locally by Lincoln Steel," Mr Morgan said.
"Then we will start to see the ropes, nets and the bigger slides start to form around that structure which is the back bone of the actual play space area."
Mr Morgan said some of the final touches to the playspace would include more landscaping work which would include the greening of the grasses and extra vegetation of plants and trees.
"Then there is also the final pavement as there will be some new concrete paths put in, the softfall areas which will be a combination of natural softfall and some rubberised softfall in areas," Mr Morgan said.
"The final part of the component will probably be the artwork integration and once the artwork has been finalised the Elton team will start to integrate the artwork into the pavement."
Mr Morgan said the artwork would include Bungala story telling around fishing and its cultural heritage.
"There is also some wraps that have been designed by the arts team they have been working on that will go around some of fixed infrastructure as well," Mr Morgan said.
"While we call it the foreshore playspace it is not just designed for children, it is designed for people of all ages and families of all ages to come together.
"I think you will see that through the integration of artwork, the areas, the openness and the design through the play space area," Mr Morgan said.
Mr Morgan said the new playspace would include a seating environment where there would be shaded areas and barbecues.
Mr Morgan said the play space was in a convenient location for families as it is closer to the family toilet facilities on the foreshore.
"One of the aspects of the play space design is around inclusion and access of people of all abilities," Mr Morgan said.
"We have been fortunate enough to be able to partner with WAX Design studio on this project.
"WAX Design specifically built the new play space at the Lincoln Special School so they are specialists with inclusive designs in play spaces in particular."
Mr Morgan said council had taken into account the different types of pavement that would be accessible for all.
"The elevated platforms will be accessible as there will be ramps that they will be able to use to get up to the elevated play spaces," Mr Morgan said.
"We have got specific equipment such as the whirly whirly and even a trampoline which is fully accessible so people with mobility devices can get onto the trampoline for example."
As the project reaches its final stages Mr Morgan said council would be discussing how it would officially open the new playspace and display the project and its features to the community.
