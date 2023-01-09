Port Lincoln Times

City of Port Lincoln Council to install inclusive play equipment in final stages of project

By Lachlan Smith
Updated January 9 2023 - 5:37pm, first published 11:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elton Landscapes' Cam McDonald (left), City of Port Lincoln Council chief executive Matthew Morgan, council project manager Kathleen Brannigan and council's First Nations officer Evelyn Walker at the new Port Lincoln playspace on the foreshore which is reaching its final stages of construction. Picture Lachlan Smith.

Council will see more playspace infrastructure being installed on the Port Lincoln foreshore in the coming weeks as the project reaches its final stages chief executive Matthew Morgan told the Times this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.