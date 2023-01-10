Cummins community buys house to entice doctors

The Eyre Peninsula town of Cummins is helping 'future-poof' its ability to recruit doctors by purchasing a dedicated house for a GP, council documents show.
Settlement on a property within Cummins was due on January 27, after which time the sale price would be released by council as a matter of public record.
The budget for purchasing a house was indicated to be around $400,000 in council documents.
The years-long project to purchase a house had been led by the Lower Eyre Health Advisory Council (LEHAC), with assistance from council and community organisations.
About $196,000 of the funds had come from previous sales of doctor accomodation in Cummins some years ago. That money had been held in trust by the state government and was recently released back to the community by ministerial approval.
Cummins Community Bank (Bendigo) and Lower Eyre Council had also committed $100,000 each towards the project. Cummins Community Hotel had also promised an undisclosed amount.
"We're really excited," council CEO Delfina Lanzilli said.
"It's the council's way of making sure that we've got a succession plan. Because eventually the GP that is here in Cummins will retire."
Council records show part of LEHAC's considerations in buying the house also included the recruitment of the third doctor to Cummins, which currently had two. The town has a population of around 1000, but is a hub for smaller townships spread throughout the region.
"These type of services, they go beyond just Cummins. It's wider than just us. We just want to make sure that we have something here when we start the recruitment process," Ms Lanzilli said.
Purchasing a house and offering it as an incentive was an increasingly common measure for regional towns to adopt, Ms Lanzelli said, as recruiting doctors into rural areas continued to prove "very difficult."
"They've tried the traditional method of just recruiting without that kind of incentive and that hasn't worked," she said.
"And then, you know, looking at what other councils have done and have been successful as part of their recruitment process, they were offering houses."
Council documents showed previous doctor housing on Hinton St and Tumby Bay Rd, which were purchased with funds raised entirely by the community, and managed by the previous hospital board, had been sold more than 10 years ago.
"As these homes were either considered to no longer be required, or needed substantial renovation, they were sold and the funds were retained in an account managed by LEHAC at the Cummins and District Community Bank," council documents said.
Funds from the sale of these houses had contributed approximately half of the purchase price of the new house. The funds had been released by the state government after a multi-year application process from the community, where the government sought proof of appropriate governance mechanisms to manage the funds and property.
"We are pleased to announce that the funds have been released from the Lower Eyre Health Advisory Council (LEHAC) to the Lower Eyre Peninsula District Council to assist with the purchase of a residence to support the recruitment and retention of health and medical staff in Cummins," Eyre Far North Local Health Network CEO Verity Paterson said in a statement.
"This is an excellent display of partnership in a local community, and we would like to thank the Cummins Medical Practice, the Lower Eyre District Council, the Lower Eyre Health Advisory Council and the Bendigo Bank who have made this possible."
A special council committee would now be set up to control what happens to the house, with "the majority of that committee being made up of non-council members," council documents said.
"Council will be holding the asset. The reason that we do that is to protect the community. If the property is disposed of in the future, there are some really rigorous processes and approvals that need to take place," Ms Lanzilli said.
Speaking late last year about the project, council director of community corporate services Sacheen Hopewell said Cummins had a long history of uniting to get things done.
"This community is quite proactive and renowned for being able to raise funds when they need something," she said.
