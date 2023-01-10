Port Lincoln Times

Cummins community buys house to entice doctors

TT
By Tristan Tobin
Updated January 10 2023 - 1:00pm, first published 12:30pm
A house will soon be available to entice doctors to Cummins, after a years-long community effort led by LEHAC, said Lower Eyre Council CEO Delfina Lanzilli. Picture supplied.

The Eyre Peninsula town of Cummins is helping 'future-poof' its ability to recruit doctors by purchasing a dedicated house for a GP, council documents show.

TT

Tristan Tobin

Journalist

