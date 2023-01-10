Port Lincoln Times

Tweaks needed to avoid more council by-elections: Speirs and Telfer

By Tristan Tobin
Updated January 10 2023 - 7:08pm, first published 12:00pm
State Opposition Leader David Speirs and Member for Flinders Sam Telfer. Mr Spiers visited Port Lincoln and Tumby Bay on 9 January. Picture by Tristan Tobin.

New rules introduced to discourage 'ward shopping' would need to be 'tweaked' after possibly having the 'unintended consequence' of suppressing nominations in Tumby Bay and other districts ahead of last year's local government elections, Flinders MP Sam Telfer and State Opposition Leader David Speirs have said.

