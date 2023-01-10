Tweaks needed to avoid more council by-elections: Speirs and Telfer

New rules introduced to discourage 'ward shopping' would need to be 'tweaked' after possibly having the 'unintended consequence' of suppressing nominations in Tumby Bay and other districts ahead of last year's local government elections, Flinders MP Sam Telfer and State Opposition Leader David Speirs have said.
Tumby Bay is one of many districts across South Australia heading back to the polls for council by-elections next month after not enough candidates stood for election in November following state-wide changes to the way nominations were run. The town would now have to pay the electoral commission tens of thousands of dollars to conduct additional polling.
The Eyre Peninsula town was left with four vacancies for councillor when nominations closed in October last year. The district has been governing with just two councillors and a mayor ahead of nominations to fill the vacancies set to open on January 13. Similar problems have been experienced in wards like Wudinna and Southern Mallee, which were also heading back to the polls.
Changes to the Local Government Election Act that took effect last year meant that Tumby and other communities across SA had no longer enjoyed real-time visibility over who and how many people had nominated for election to council, Member for Flinders and former Tumby Mayor Sam Telfer said.
"I'm still gathering feedback from councils around the state, but the first message which I've heard from them, is that changes... where there wasn't the ability to publish nominations as they came into councils did have a bearing in some of their smaller regional councils in particular where there wasn't an awareness within the community of who had put their name forward," Mr Telfer said.
Opposition Leader David Speirs, whose party implemented the changes when in government, said there was concern about its 'unforeseen' impacts on regional communities.
"There are aspects of the most recent round of local government legislative reform that need a tweak to ensure we are getting good outcomes for communities around elections," Mr Speirs said.
"Part of this most recent round of reform may have unintentionally discouraged people from putting their hand up. We need to make sure that's not the case, because every community deserves democracy when it comes to who represents them at local government level."
"It's a flaw that occurred under our government... it was a bit unforeseen."
READ MORE
The cost of running postal by-elections was around 20,000 to 30,000 dollars, Mr Speirs said.
"It costs councils money of course to run the primary election, but then they've got to run these supplementary elections, which are not cheap, and could actually account for two or three per cent of rate revenue in these local councils."
Mr Telfer said the changes to the nomination process had been designed to discourage 'ward shopping' in the metropolitan area, where members of the community may lodge last-minute nominations for councils with low nominations or low quality candidates, because they feel they are more likely to get elected.
"That may have been to an advantage in some of the democratic processes in the metropolitan area but I believe it put at risk the regional councils which really do rely on the community recognising that there's a need for people to put their hand up for council," Mr Telfer said.
"If they don't know how many or who has put their hand up for council and they can't make that decision as clearly."
Mr Telfer said he would continue to seek feedback from councils across the state on how the changes to election laws had impacted them.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.