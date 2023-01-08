Port Lincoln Times

Next phase of Flinders Highway upgrades begin near Port Lincoln

By Tristan Tobin
Updated January 9 2023 - 7:23pm, first published January 8 2023 - 7:00pm
Road resurfacing works have begun on a stretch of the Flinders Highway crossing the Chapman Road and Pound Lane intersection. EP Civil employees Warren Ellis (left) and Stephen Konitzka (centre), with council's Dale Stirling, and the intersection behind them. Picture by Tristan Tobin.

The long-delayed next phase of Flinders Highway road upgrades have begun, with council anticipating more timely delivery after unseasonal rain held up the previous phase of works by 14 weeks.

Local News

