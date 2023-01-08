The long-delayed next phase of Flinders Highway road upgrades have begun, with council anticipating more timely delivery after unseasonal rain held up the previous phase of works by 14 weeks.
Local contractors began rebuilding road surface at the stretch of highway spanning the Chapman Road and Pound Lane intersection and the Wine Shanty Road intersection on Monday, 9 January. Lower Eyre Council expects the works to be completed towards the end of February.
The section of highway will remain open, with temporary traffic lights managing the flow of traffic and reduced speed limits in place. Motorists could expect to wait up to five minutes at each end of the traffic lights while the roadworks were underway, council said.
The layout of the intersections would also be revised to be staggered, eliminating the direct crossover from Chapman Road to Pound Lane.
"The intersection geometries is improved and it will become a safer intersection. Sight lines are also improved," council works project engineer Dale Stirling said.
"They've been realigned, so rather than be a crossroad at an acute angle, they'll be staggered. So you'll join Flinders Highway at a t-intersection."
"So if you're going from Chapman Road to Pound Lane, you go to a t-junction, you'll turn slightly to the left and then turn, right. It won't be a crossroad."
Adopting t-intersections had a number of safety benefits, Mr Stirling said.
"[The existing] cross intersection promotes people travelling through at speed and not stopping or slowing down. Also, that was an acute cross intersection, it wasn't a 90-degree cross intersection. So you kind of had to do a half shoulder check," he said.
Council works manager Gary Jutson pointed out another safety benefit.
"The other advantage of the stagger is that in a rural junction where you've got no street lights, you can see the intersection because you can put signs at the at the top of the 'T'. Whereas if it's just a dark crossroad, you can sometimes not pick up the actual road intersection."
Delays to previous roadworks on a stretch of the Flinders Highway beside the Port Lincoln Golf Club were caused by consistent rain during spring, Mr Stirling said.
Parts of the roadway needed to be underfilled to eliminate crests and comply with heavy vehicle standards. The need to wait for this fill material to dry after each rain event caused significant hold-ups.
"Last year was different than most in that... every two days, there was a 5 mil rain event. So we didn't have that dry-back period, where you could dry it back. Get some structure to it to be able to build the next layer," Mr Stirling said.
The previous phase of the works had received primer sealing to allow it to re-open to traffic. The final sealing will be applied in spring 2023, once the new surface has properly bedded-in. This method of works, and the reduced speed limit in place beside the golf course over that time, was standard practice, Mr Stirling said.
