Port Lincoln Times

Gallery: Dragons Afloat Port Lincoln hit the water

TT
By Tristan Tobin
Updated January 9 2023 - 1:20pm, first published 11:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A group of Port Lincoln locals made the most of the sunny weather on the weekend, getting out on the water for paddle around the marina.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TT

Tristan Tobin

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.