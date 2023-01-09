A group of Port Lincoln locals made the most of the sunny weather on the weekend, getting out on the water for paddle around the marina.
Dragon's Afloat - a dragon boating crew dedicated to raising breast cancer awareness - hit the water at 9am on Sunday, 8 January for an hour-long paddle around the Port Lincoln Marina.
Made up of 16 paddlers, a drummer and a sweep, the 18-person crew launched from the boat ramp under blue skies before the heat of the day kicked in.
Dragon's Afloat celebrated its 19th anniversary this month.
In April this year a group from the crew will travel to New Zealand's North Island to compete in an international dragon boating regatta on Lake Karapiro near Hamilton. The regatta is back on for the first time in three years.
Closer to home, Dragons Afloat travel regularly to race meets in Mannum and Wallaroo.
The group is open to both men and women to come and try the sport, meeting on Sunday mornings and Thursday nights over summer.
