It was a beautiful weekend in Port Lincoln, with clear skies and warm temperatures drawing friends and family to the foreshore to laze on the grass or cool down in the ocean.
The Times headed to waterfront on January 9 to grab some pictures of locals enjoying the summer sunshine.
Whether it was a picnic in the shade of the park or jumping from the jetty into the cool waters, the community was all smiles.
Take a look at the gallery to see if you spot any familiar faces, or get some ideas about how to spend your next sunny day.
The weekend of 14 and 15 January was looking a little less promising, with cloudy but warm weather forecast across both days. The chance of rain on those days remained low, however.
