Port Lincoln Times

Gallery: Sunday on the Port Lincoln foreshore

TT
By Tristan Tobin
Updated January 10 2023 - 8:20pm, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was a beautiful weekend in Port Lincoln, with clear skies and warm temperatures drawing friends and family to the foreshore to laze on the grass or cool down in the ocean.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TT

Tristan Tobin

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.