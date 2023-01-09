As can be seen from the field over the past few weeks, the Club's good numbers were lifted by the many visiting golfers from other Clubs, as well as good local fields and a large number of green fee players over Christmas and New Year.
January 7
Saturday's Stableford event, saw 99 golfers take to the greens, including eight visitors from Willunga, Clare, Alice Springs, Whyalla, Hamilton, Coffin Bay and Devil Bend.
Of the 83 Men players, Barry Tattersall had the score of the day to win A Grade with 43 points from his one handicap, from Brian Henson 39. B Grade was won by Graeme Dyke with 41 from 36 by Brenton Lees, and Chad MacGregor won C Grade with 41 from Peter Watherston 36.
Then came Ash Durdin 38, Andrew Allen, Juri Berzins, Andrew Tiller, Dylan Bell and Norm Marks all on 36 and Boris Kovacic on 35.
Sixteen Women played, with Jinny Hussey with 39 points winning from Lyn Hosking on 36.
January 6
The second round of ten weeks commenced tonight and previous teams have been included. It's not too late to enter for this popular nine-hole Ambrose Teams event, so contact the Club for further details.
January 5
The winner of Thursday's Women's competition was Josie Bacchus from Elaine Pierik.
January 4
Eyre Refrigeration sponsored the day and there were 79 players in the Men's Wednesday event, including seven visitors from West Lakes, Coffin Bay, Kapunda, Eastern and Hamilton Golf Clubs.
Taylor Ford had his eye in and won A Grade with 43 points from Matthoew Hind on39, Chris Cottrell won B Grade with 41 from Steven Forstner 40 and John Queneau won C Grade with 42 from Mark Rowett on 39.
Then came Grant Bamber and Greg Hughes on 39, Greg Barry and Adam Hage on 38, Mark Butt 37, Maurie Barry 34 and Jake Rickards 33.
Adam Hage eagled he first hole.
January 3
Of the five participants, Ally Russell win the Ruesday Twilight competition with 21 points from Greg Cotton 20.
January 2
The public holoday mixed Stableford competition attracted a good field of 43, with visitor James Whisson from Echunga winning with 38 points from Corey Stephens on 37, counting out James Blewit and Jake Norris. Luke Murray was next with 36 points.
January 1
New Year's Day saw 16 players competing in the Mixed Stableford event, with Dave Bellchambers winning with 42 points from Chris Baird 40 and Ben Sellen on 37.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.