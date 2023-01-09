New Year's Eve saw a big numbers at Port Lincoln Golf Club, with more than 90 golfers taking to the course to compete.
December 31
A huge field of 92 Men and twenty Women played on New Year's Eve Day, including twelve visitors from Willunga, Ceduna, Coffin Bay, Future Golf, West Lakes, Panna Heights, Eastern, Ocean Chires, Roxby Downs, Whyalla and Wirrina Cove Golf Clubs.
Sponsors from the day were EP Cleaning Services.The A Grade winner was Daryl Evans with 39 Stableford points on a countback from Mike Freeman.
Also scoring 39 points, Cliff Taylor won B Grade from James Fuss on 38, and visitor Mark Davidson won C Grade with 36 from Peter Watherston 37.
Rundowns went to Brett Davies, Matthew Hind and Scott Lombe on 38 and Ben Abley, Graham Tiller, Phil Lessue and Brenton Lees all scored 37 points.
The highlight of the day was Boyd McCurry's eagle on the first hole, now on a scratch handicap.
Kay Freeth won the women's event with 43 points from Cynthia Thompson on 40. There were two visitors from Wirrina Cove and Whyalla.
December 28
Wednesday's Men's Day saw 71 players competing, with seven visitors from Coffin Bay, Mt Osmond, Kapunda, Panna Heights, Eastern, Bordertown and Hamilton Clubs. The Printong Press were the daily sponsors.
In A Grade, Greg Cotton won with 37 Stableford points on a countback from Scott Lombe. Graham Tiller won B grade with 39 from Jack Shanley 37, and Shaun Andersons was the C Grade winner with 39 from Andy Smith 37.
Rundowns went to Grant Bamber and Jarrod Childs on 37, with Brett Davies, Luke Murray and Dave Bellchambers all on 36 points.
December 26
Ten players fronted on Boxing Day, with Corey Stephens winning with 41 from Benji Sellen on 39.
December 24
Saturday's Christmas Eve competition was sponsored by Intersport, and there were 74 players, including visitors from Willinga, Future Golf, Glenelg, Panna Heights, Eastern, Alice Springs, Hamilton and Coffin Bay.
The competition was Stableford and the A Grade winner was Brett Davies with 37 on a countback from Mick Hegarty. B Grade was won by Dave Batterbury with 40 from Brenton George on 39, and James Fuss had the score of the day to win C Grade with 43 from visitor Mark Davidson on 39.
Rundowns went to Ben Kotz and Daryl Evans on 37, and Dan Townsend, Boris Kovacic and Greg Barry on 36.
Of the ten women competing, Diana Laube won with 39 from Kay Freeth 36.
December 22
19 Women played a Stableford competition on Thursday, sponsored by Daniells' Recycling.
The winner was Sue Cotton with 38 points, from Elaine Pierik 37. Then came Val Sharrad 35, Jo Higgins 34 and Liz Weatherspoon 33.
December 21
Wednesday ' s Men's Competition fielded 74 players, with six visitors from Sussex Inlet, Coffin Bay and Alice Springs. The daily sponsors were Eyre Refrigeration.
Dan Townsend won A Grade with 40 points from Chas Chambers 39, with similar scores taking out B Grade by Geoff Nottle and Jake Murray. Colin Clark won C Grade with 39 points from Graeme Parker on 38.
Rundowns went to Aidan Sheehy and Andrew Stevens on 38, Grant Bamber and Lindsay Gordon on 36 and Jack Humphries and Chris McGown on 35.
December 20
Tuesday's Twilight round was won by Huey Rosalia on 22 points, from Josh Hausler on 21, counting out Adam Davies.
December 18
Sunday's Mixed Stableford competition saw 14 players competing, with Hunts Fuel sponsoring the day.
The winner was Cindy Carr with 39 points from John Phillips 38.
