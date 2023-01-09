Port Lincoln Times

Port Lincoln Golf Club welcome big numbers for a round on New Year's Eve

By Ross Sharrad
Updated January 10 2023 - 10:56am, first published 10:42am
More than 90 golfers took part in a round on New Year's Eve at Port Lincoln Golf Club. Picture file.

New Year's Eve saw a big numbers at Port Lincoln Golf Club, with more than 90 golfers taking to the course to compete.

