Port Lincoln Times

Eastern Eyre overall winners at men's inter-association competition in Cummins

Updated January 10 2023 - 11:17am, first published 10:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kirton Points Andrew McDonald prepares to bowl for Southern Eyre at Cummins. Picture supplied.

Eastern Eyre took the win in the final rounds of the men's inter-association competition on the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.