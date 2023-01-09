Eastern Eyre took the win in the final rounds of the men's inter-association competition on the weekend.
The last of three rounds of men's inter-association matches was held at the Cummins Bowling Club on Sunday.
Played in warm conditions, club president Ross Mickan welcomed all representative players from Southern Eyre, Eastern Eyre and Western Eyre associations to their grass green which was presented in excellent order. Grant Hayman was the umpire of the day.
A series of close matches were played with lots of interest as Western Eyre went into the final round holding a one shot lead over Eastern Eyre.
Eastern Eyre's Noel Millard skippered the most dominant rink, winning both games and finishing 15 shots up.
Western Eyre's Ashlin Cock's team won one and lost one for 7 shots up.
Southern Eyre's Kym Rilstone's rink won two tight games for three shots up.
Inter-association men's bowls
Eastern 139 shots
Western 134
Southern 115
Final score after three rounds
Eastern 417
Western 413
Southern 332
It was Eastern Eyre's first win for many years. Western Eyre led this season after each of the first two rounds to only fall short by 4 shots.
A 20 man team to represent Eyre Peninsula was announced, which included five players chosen for the first time. Streaky Bay's Scott Wilton, Kimba's Peter McGilvray, Steven Edwards from Arno Bay, Rob Roberts from Cowell and Paul Peters from Cleve.
The Eyre Peninsula team included the following players:
Skipper Mark Wrigley, Dave Benney, Trevor Smith, Scott Wilton; Sk Kym Wakefield, Steve Baust, Graham Schaedel, Phil Klingberg; Sk Trystan Zippel, Craig Ferguson, Peter McGilvray, Tony Greenshields; Sk Ashlin Cock, Nick Wrigley, Steven Edwards, Peter Cock; Sk Kym Shepherd, Rob Roberts, Paul Peters, Brad Jacobs.
Reserves Paul Hollitt, Gary Schreiber, Daryl Johnson.
EP team manager Ray Hetzel thanked the Cummins Bowling Club for their excellent hosting and catering of the event. The standard of play from all rinks was outstanding. 15 year old Liam Carr
from Tumby Bay was mentioned as a young person playing well and in his first year representing Southern Eyre.
