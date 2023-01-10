The Port Lincoln Croatian Sporting Club recently held their annual Bocce championships.
Players enjoyed a social fun day and good skills were shown by the ladies and the men.
The Men's singles championship was a very tense even game with a new champion emerging Damir Gregov who defeated Joso Perin 14-12.
The ladies singles was won by last year's champion Carol Thompson who defeated Cheryl King 14-11.
The men's pairs champions Joso Perin and Dragon Vidov defeated Zoran Koncurat and Aldo Kolega 14-5.
Winners of the ladies pairs were last year's winners Carol Thompson and Vicky Mundy defeating Cheryl King and Coral Myers 11-3, 11-5.
Vicky then partnered Paul Polkinehorne to win the mixed pairs defeating Miri Ricov and Coral Myers 11-1, 11-10.
Championship results
Men's Singles
Semi final: D.Gregov def M. Ricov 11-8
Semi final: J.Perin def A.Kolega 11-8.
Grand final: D.Gregov def J.Perin 14-12
Ladies singles
Semi final: C.King def V.Mundy 11-6, 11-4
Semi final: C.Thompson def M.Dennis 11-6, 11-4
Grand final: C.Thompson def C.King 14-11
Organisers Peter Hughes and Semi Skoljarev were happy with the entries and attendance, players enjoyed a scrumptious lunch prepared by Lina Ismaklic
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.