Port Lincoln Times

Telfer to seek feedback on new councillor behaviour rules

TT
By Tristan Tobin
Updated January 10 2023 - 7:01pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A raft of changes to local government elections and processes are being introduced. Member for Flinders Sam Telfer has said he will seek feedback from SA councils about the effectiveness of the changes. Picture supplied.

Measures to limit toxic councillor behaviour are among newly introduced reforms which the state opposition will seek local government feedback on in the coming months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TT

Tristan Tobin

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.