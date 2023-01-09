Telfer to seek feedback on new councillor behaviour rules

Measures to limit toxic councillor behaviour are among newly introduced reforms which the state opposition will seek local government feedback on in the coming months.
Changes to the Local Government Act meant all councillors across SA had to meet health and safety codes of conduct related to how they treat staff and other elected members.
Councillors found to be in breach of these standards would be easier to remove from office under the changes, saving lengthy and expensive investigations and legal processes required of councils under the previous framework.
The success of this change would become clear over the next 12 to 18 months, Flinders MP and shadow local government minister Sam Telfer said.
"I'll be particularly interested in seeing how that process works, and making sure we try to minimise impact on councils," he said.
"But also to try and make sure that people are actually accountable for their actions and elected members know there are actual repercussions for treating their fellow councillors or staff in a way which is unacceptable."
Feedback gathered from councils would be consolidated and relayed to state government before the next round of council elections in 2026.
"I think we really need to make sure we're doing things well, and doing things right when it comes to the next time around," Mr Telfer said.
