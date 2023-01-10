Port Lincoln Times

How to toss a 10 kilo tuna: Advice from a reigning champ

TT
By Tristan Tobin
Updated January 10 2023 - 6:50pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Althea Mackie has been a competitive hammer thrower for over a decade, but said tossing tuna was a little different. Picture by Jarred Delaney.

Weights and athletics training are key to a good tuna toss, according to one former champion seeking to claim victory in the iconic competition again this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TT

Tristan Tobin

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.