How to toss a 10 kilo tuna: Advice from a reigning champ

Weights and athletics training are key to a good tuna toss, according to one former champion seeking to claim victory in the iconic competition again this year.
Gold Coast hammer thrower Althea Mackie will return to Port Lincoln's Tunarama Festival later this month to defend her crown as women's Tuna Toss World Champion, and says those looking to train for the event should buy some weights and consult a hammer throw tutorial.
"I'm not going to give all my tricks away because I am coming down there in two weeks to defend my title," Mrs Mackie said, a bit tongue in cheek.
"I think it's definitely to your advantage if you're a hammer thrower. I've seen for myself that the hammer throwers who use the technique seem to win the competition."
"I'm still a hammer thrower even though I'm old, I'm turning 53 this year."
Those without the time to learn an Olympic sport might consider a Scottish approach that's a little more casual, the two-time champion believes.
"The second thing is the Highland Games technique, which you see a lot of people use," Mrs Mackie said.
"The difference between the two is a hammer thrower will hold the fish with two hands. They will wind it around their head once or twice and then they will do any number of turns... then release the fish as fast as they can."
"The Highland Games people, they hold it typically in one hand, their strongest arm. They do a bit of a spin and then release it."
While the Highland Games technique is more accessible, the hammer throw seems to produce better results.
"Either technique is good but in my personal opinion I think the hammer throw is probably going to get you a bit more distance," Mrs Mackie said.
Mrs Mackie won the last tuna toss in 2020, and is looking forward to Tunarama returning after two years away. The festival celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, with events from January 26 to 28.
Tuna toss competitors should also be mindful of keeping their balance and staying in the competition area.
"Another big thing is balance. You need good balance because there's quite a big circle and you've got to stay within those lines," Mrs Mackie said.
"A lot of people who try sometimes fall over and fall out of the circle. That way you will not register a valid throw."
Those looking to build strength and form ahead of the competition should consider kettlebells, medicine balls on ropes, or standard barbell plates.
"Overhead swings with a 10-12kg kettlebell are good. So is moving a weight plate in circles over your head, or using it during sit ups," Mrs Mackie said.
Anyone planning to swing and release weights for practice should avoid doing it in a public park, Mrs Mackie cautions.
Returning to South Australia after two years away is exciting, Mrs Mackie said.
"I think it's my absolute favourite state to visit," she said.
"I will see you guys there on Thursday the 26th. I'm excited to compete against everybody who pitches up on the day."
"Remember, the trick is to get the tuna moving!"
