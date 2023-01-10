Variety of fish were biting across the region this week.
Squid numbers for example were improving within the Port Lincoln area. Find out what was biting and where this week.
West Coast - This week on the west coast we have finally had some decent weather the past few days to allow anglers to get out.
Reports from the far west coast fishing around the dog fence has been pretty good with people landing mulloway most trips.
Big ones are hit and miss as usual but some good fish have been landed for those that have put the time in.
Back down near Ceduna the whiting fish has been good and offshore has been firing with tuna on the nice days out wide and samson and kingfish on the offshore lumps.
Out from Elliston and scales bay tuna have been a regular target. With most people landing a few fish.
The size is still small around 5 to 10kg but the bigger ones will rock up eventually. Kingfish samson fish, nannygai and morwong have all been caught on the offshore lumps further out.
Coffin Bay - Inside Coffin Bay whiting are small but in good numbers.
Moving around and fishing the deeper water is producing bigger fish but there is still lots of undersize mixed in.
Some good gummy sharks have been caught on dusk and into the night on the drop offs and deep holes in the bay.
Out around farm beach whiting fishing has been good with people bagging out easily some days. Late afternoon has been best while the moon is up.
Tuna have continued to be spotted close to farm beach and Sir Isaacs regularly but have been hard to get to bite.
Smaller divers like the halco laser pro 120 and small Nomad Dtx's have been working. Further out around the offshore islands there are plenty of tuna scattered between Greenly Hummocks and Rocky Islands.
Kingfish and samsons have also been caught on the reefs and lumps around these areas when the weather was nice.
Port Lincoln - In the bay squid are improving with some good numbers caught along Murry's point and the North shore as well as around Boston Island.
The Shimano flash boost squid jigs have been working well in the 2.5 and size 3.0 range.
Whiting reports have been hit and miss but Axel Stenross and snooks landing have been providing some good fish for the land-based anglers in the morning and afternoon.
Rat kings are still kicking around the wharf, marina, and jetty's. Taylors island and thistle island have been fishing well for squid and whiting in the deeper water.
The odd gummy has been landed also on the whiting drops. The offshore reefs around thistle Williams and wedge island have been producing plenty of nannygai, morwong and the odd samson.
Offshore down towards Williams and the cabbage patch tuna to 15kg have been caught and seen busting up.
Samson fish and kingfish to 120cm have also been landed around these areas as well, when the weather was good.
Tumby Bay - In the bay whiting fishing has been hit and miss.
The sandhills, ski beach and second creek have been the most productive with good size fish being caught as well as some good squid and gar mixed in with them.
Some good salmon have been caught off the beaches around second creek. Tuna have been spotted around Tumby off the jetty and not far out from red cliffs, no reports of any landed but it should be long.
Out the groups the whiting fishing has been fantastic will most anglers managing a good feed every trip.
Squid have been slow, but some big trevally and sweep have been caught on the whiting spots also.
Port Neil - Some big squid have been caught from the jetty in the morning and afternoons along with some good-sized garfish as well.
Out in the bay whiting have been in good numbers and size on the deeper drops and along the coast.
Some big squid have also been caught drifting between the jetty and boat ramp as well around the reef near the boat ramp.
