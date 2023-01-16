A new renewable energy plant on the Eyre Peninsula could create up to 30 jobs once complete, Cleve Mayor Phil Cameron told The Times.
Mayor Cameron and chief executive David Penfold met with Geoff Brock in Cleve where they outlined plans for new renewable energy plants being built within the local region.
Mayor Cameron said one of these projects included the solar farm being developed by Photon Energy, being built around 8km north of Cleve.
He said the solar plant mega watt peak would be 300, its storage capacity would be 3.6GWh, and its grid connection would be 150MWp. The mayor said construction was earmarked to commence between Q3 2023 and Q1 2024.
"Aside from producing electricity it is also a storage for renewable energy as well," Mr Cameron said.
"Photon Energy group's Strategic partner is RayGen Recources Pty Ltd Raagen which produces ultra and thermal hydro technologies."
Mr Cameron said it was estimated that annual carbon savings (CO2) would be around 750 000 tonnes annually.
"The annual production out there when it is built will be about 1000 000 megawatts of power," he said.
Mr Cameron said the plant was set to be complete by the end of 2023 and operational by the start of 2024.
"The bulk of the energy will go into the grid because they have got that new 130 KBI line that has just been built plus there is an inter-connector going through the Riverland into New South Wales," he said.
"Energy will be either going into powering South Australian homes and businesses, or it could also go interstate through the connections as well."
Mr Cameron said council had been communicating with both companies about the possibilities that could come with the new plant, and what other major industries could benefit from the new developments.
"Whether we can create an industrial hub adjacent to their facility or whatever that maybe something that will happen into the future," Mr Cameron said.
"They actually use water to create the ongoing energies, so they create water storage and the water is heated up which drives turbines."
Mr Cameron said the new plant would be operational 24 hours a day, running on solar energy during the daytime.
"They can create energy during the night using the storage of the of the solar into thermal water type technology," Mr Cameron said.
Mr Cameron said jobs had become available to construct the plant, and that 30 more jobs would be created for people to fill once the plant is fully operational.
Mr Cameron said the project would cost 750 million to build, and that council had been communicating with Photon for the past two to three years.
"I think one of the main catalysts to have the plant built in Cleve is we have got a major substation sitting out at Yadnarie and also the new power line that is nearly finished," Mr Cameron said.
Mr Cameron said the interstate connectors were also taken into account when discussions were had around having the plant built north of Cleve, as all parties involved concluded it would was a sustainable location to build.
Mr Cameron said representatives from Photon had visited Cleve and spent a couple of days in the region to explain to the community the benefits that would come with having the plant.
"It fits the federal government's aim of being carbon neutral by 2050, so it dovetails well into the future strategies," he said.
