Cleve council communicate with energy companies around future possibilities for power plant

By Lachlan Smith
Updated January 18 2023 - 12:18pm, first published January 17 2023 - 10:22am
District Council of Cleve chief executive David Penfold (left) and mayor Phil Cameron spoke to Member for Stuart Geoff Brock about the possibilities that will come with having the new solar power plant operational. Picture Supplied.

A new renewable energy plant on the Eyre Peninsula could create up to 30 jobs once complete, Cleve Mayor Phil Cameron told The Times.

