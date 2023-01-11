House of the Week | Move in ready or invest

BED 3 | BATH 1 | CAR 4
Are you looking to add to your portfolio or buy your first home? This home offers great potential for just that. This three bedroom home built around 1973 comprises of an open plan living, dining and kitchen.
The modernised kitchen has been fit with a gas cooktop, electric oven, dishwasher, ample bench space and plenty of cupboard space. The main bedroom is of such enormity, you could easily have wall to wall built-in-robes.
There's a centrally located tiled bathroom with shower, separate bath and corner vanity, a separate toilet and a spacious laundry. At the rear of the home, utilise the huge addition for either a second living space or rumpus room.
A 15m x 7.5m (approx) garage that is complete with electric roller door, power, plenty of bench space and a workshop is situated at the rear. Other features of the property include air-conditioning, new smoke alarms, rainwater tanks plumbed to the home and freshly painted throughout.
Located within walking distance to the Navigator College, Ravendale Community Sports Centre, The Port Lincoln Leisure Centre and all the marina facilities.
With the demand for rentals at a high, don't procrastinate or you'll miss out. Potential rental income has been appraised at $280 - $300 per week.
