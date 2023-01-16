A video has been released which highlights the region's vulnerable saltmarsh communities, which a local organisation has been working to protect through a range of management actions which has involved monitoring Hooded Plovers.
Work protecting these areas has been carried out across Eyre Peninsula coastline as part of the Saltmarsh Threat Abatement and Recovery (STAR) Project.
This project is delivered by the Eyre Peninsula Landscape Board, through funding from the Australian Government's National Landcare Program.
Eyre Peninsula Landscape Board's Western District Team Leader Liz McTaggart said the focus of the board's STAR project is on saltmarshes and Hooded Plovers, and improving the condition of its saltmarsh.
Ms McTaggart described this as a "vital" threatened ecological community on the Eyre Peninsula.
"Eyre Peninsula coastline spans 3,292 km with 16 coastal embayment's, home to one-third of South Australia's intertidal samphire habitat," Ms McTaggart said.
"Saltmarsh is a fragile ecosystem that is extremely susceptible to human interference - its value is right up there with rainforests but it's often undervalued in our community."
Ms McTaggart said through the project and the newly released video, the board was aiming to raise awareness of the importance of this ecosystem, as she described it as "vital" for fishing industries and that it provided a valuable blue carbon source.
The STAR project is currently in its fourth and final year, and during the project, more than 300 hectares of saltmarsh had been remediated.
A further 317 hectares had been protected through access control.
The board has stated drone technology had played an important role in monitoring Eyre Peninsula saltmarsh in that it allowed changes to be captured without human disturbance to the "valuable" ecological community.
"During the life of the STAR project, we have been able to use methods - including drone monitoring - that give us valuable data that we'll be able to use to track changes to saltmarsh for years to come," Ms McTaggart said.
"For monitoring of our Hooded Plover population, we've had a wonderful group of BirdLife Australia volunteers who make a large impact, along with our staff, on gathering observations that help us not only track the population health but allow us to make positive interventions when predators are threatening these birds."
Ms McTaggart said the local Hooded Plover breeding season was at the half way point.
"It is a tricky time for the birds as the beaches that they are breeding on and attempting to raise chicks on, are often busy during summer which puts them at risk," Ms McTaggart said.
"We put up signage at beach entrances where there are known Hooded Plovers and we ask beach-goers to take on board the messages we put out there - that is, staying along the water's edge, keeping dogs on a lead, and keeping well away if you do spot the birds or their chicks."
Ms McTaggart said the board saw its best results yet last breeding season for the Hooded Plovers population.
"We would really like to see a similar outcome this time but already we have seen high tides and stormy weather disturb their attempts," Ms McTaggart said.
The board stated Hooded Plover monitoring is done in conjunction with BirdLife Australia's Beach-nesting Birds Program. Data is fed into a national database that contributes to large-scale knowledge of the species.
The 'Protecting and improving Eyre Peninsula's saltmarsh' video is available on the Board's YouTube channel.
