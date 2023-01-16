Port Lincoln Times

Local Lukina Lukin set to test products made from seaweed in different agricultural environments

By Lachlan Smith
Updated January 16 2023 - 5:17pm, first published 11:00am
Port Lincoln mayor Diana Mislov (left) and minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development Clare Scriven joined Lukina Lukin of Dinko Tuna on her first seaweed harvest in Port Lincoln in December last year - Ms Lukin will take the seaweed gathered from the harvest and develop products which will be tested in different agricultural environments to understand where they will work best. Picture Robert Lang Photography.

A local is working hard to develop new products using seaweed harvested in Port Lincoln to work to help those in the local agricultural industry.

