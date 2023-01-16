A local is working hard to develop new products using seaweed harvested in Port Lincoln to work to help those in the local agricultural industry.
Lukina Lukin of Dinko Tuna harvested her first lot of seaweed near the Dinko Tuna site in December last year.
She was joined on the Dinko Tuna prawn boat vessel 'Lukina' by minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development Clare Scriven and Port Lincoln mayor Diana Mislov.
Ms Lukin said the seaweed had been growing near the tuna cages since May last year, and they had to wait until their permit to harvest the seaweed was approved before they could head back out and harvest.
"The assistant boat helped to bring the seaweed line in, then we we just pulled it out from the rope," Ms Lukin said.
"We had quite a bit of growth in there and that is a different species again from what we harvest earlier."
Ms Lukin said the six month period was long enough to see a high volume of seaweed grow.
"It is still in the state of research and development so we need to learn a lot from it," Ms Lukin said.
Ms Lukin said in testing the new products created from the seaweed, she would be using it in different farming environments for different purposes to see where the products work best.
Ms Lukin said creating one of the products for example had involved turning the seaweed into a liquid fertiliser.
"When you take the liquid out, then you got the solid and we can use this as a poultry feed," Ms Lukin said
"You can also use this as a garden bed and another species is a bit of red colour we turn that into organic food colour."
Ms Lukin said she was planning to connect with local wineries to see if tests could be done with the new fertiliser in their vineyards.
"I have to study what it is good for, how it can improve the soil, how it can increase the yield for fruit farms or vegetable gardens," Ms Lukin said.
Ms Lukin said the fertiliser could be a good organic alternative for farmers if the tests are successful.
She said she was planning on continuing to harvest the seaweed from the same location on a monthly basis into the future.
"We will try to look at our regional area. How can we improve that because for us to import or bring in the fertiliser it would cost us a lot," Ms Lukin said.
"If we can have it in Australia it could be a good Australian Made product."
Ms Lukin said this would be a seperate venture to her work at Dinko Tuna to develop the Australian Marine bio product.
