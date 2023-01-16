The Eyre Peninsula township of Tumby Bay continues to await state government funding to refurbish its iconic jetty, as the infrastructure minister seeks indications from town leaders that the small community could afford to maintain the structure after any works were complete.
The Tumby Bay jetty has been shut since a storm event in October 2022 caused significant damage.
Chief executive of Tumby Bay District Council Rebecca Hayes said council had concluded it could cost up to $4 million to refurbish the jetty and open it up for public use once again.
Ms Hayes said the department of infrastructure was developing a pilot program and building a business case around five jetties across the state which included Tumby Bay.
She said council had a visit from Member for Stuart Geoff Brock, where Ms Hayes and Tumby Bay Mayor Geoff Churchett had the opportunity to walk with Mr Brock along the jetty and point out the damage.
"We showed the general decay of the jetty that has occurred over time. That is just a reflection of the age of the structure itself and the environment that it sits in," Ms Hayes said.
Ms Hayes said the state government pilot program would be looking at different options attached to refurbishing the structure.
"It does not give us any guarantees that the state government will be able to afford it or will be looking to invest money into those jetties," Ms Hayes said.
"We are still unsure of what the outcome of that pilot program will be."
Ms Hayes said the program was set to be complete in December 2022. She said the program would be processed through the executive section of the department of infrastructure before it is passed onto the minister for Infrastructure and Transport Tom Koutsantonis for his consideration.
"We have not had any indication of where they expect to take the pilot program or the business case that has been built in the future," Ms Hayes said.
Ms Hayes said Mayor Churchett and her as well as chair of the Regional Development Association Ryan Viney and local resident David Smith met with the minister before Christmas to have a discussion about the pilot program.
"He indicated that he would like to understand what sort of commitment council and our community can sustainably afford," Ms Hayes said.
"By way of an example, if they were to rebuild a whole new jetty at a significant cost, what is our commitment to maintaining that jetty."
Ms Hayes said council would need to do some research into how council and the community could commit to maintaining the jetty in the future if a significant rebuild was carried out at state expense.
"The minister was equally understanding that regional councils cannot afford jetties," Ms Hayes said.
"Our general rate income is $4.5 million a year, our total is somewhere between seven and eight million, so when it comes to jetties as a small regional council, it is a really difficult position to be in."
Ms Hayes said council also welcomed opposition leader David Speirs to the region this week, and they had the opportunity to show him the jetty.
"As the former environment minister, he is quite across the jetty issue...he is supportive of our process and our advocacy," Ms Hayes said.
Ms Hayes said council would continue to communicate with the department of infrastructure and take a "positive" approach on their business case.
She said council was looking to help redirect people who wish to go fishing throughout the district to other alternative places while the jetty was out of action.
