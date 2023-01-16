Port Lincoln Times

State government's development of pilot program and building case to include Tumby Bay jetty

By Lachlan Smith
Updated January 17 2023 - 5:01pm, first published January 16 2023 - 11:30am
Member for Stuart Geoff Brock with Tumby Bay mayor Geoff Churchett at the Tumby Bay Jetty - District Council of Tumby Bay is awaiting the state government funding to refurbish its popular jetty, as the infrastructure has been closed since a storm event in October. Picture supplied.

The Eyre Peninsula township of Tumby Bay continues to await state government funding to refurbish its iconic jetty, as the infrastructure minister seeks indications from town leaders that the small community could afford to maintain the structure after any works were complete.

