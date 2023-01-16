An assessment is being done of the Port Lincoln Jetty, as council has set aside $2.1 million the Port Lincoln Foreshore Budget to make repairs chief executive Matthew Morgan told the Times.
Mr Morgan said Maritime Constructions had won the tender to work on the jetty. Engineers at the company in conjunction with Infrastructure Consulting had been assessing the jetty before its contractors will come in and work on the structure later in the year.
"We had done assessments in 2007, 2018 and 2020 and we have incorporated a major upgrade renovation refurbishment as part of the foreshore project," Mr Morgan said.
"We have just engaged Maritime Constructions and they are currently ground truthing previous assessments."
Mr Morgan said a report from the engineers would would include a scope of works would come back to council following the assessment.
Mr Morgan said the scope of works that would detail what repairs could be done within the allocated budget council's next financial year .
"The core focus initially will be on ensuring that we can renew as many of the jetty components as we can with that money before we look at value adds like upgrades and extensions," Mr Morgan said.
"We do not anticipate that we are going to be increasing the allocated amount of money that is part of the foreshore project."
Mr Morgan said council would eventually look at how it could enhance the facility for birth and temporary docking of vessels after the repair work had been complete.
Mr Morgan said through a specified performance criteria developed by council, one of the aims was to ensure the jetty would be capable of handling vessels up to 50 tonnes, which would involve the jetty being certified to handle that amount of weight.
"That way whether it is visitors to the region or tourism operators, they can use that jetty for loading and unloading of passengers," Mr Morgan said.
Mr Morgan said with these repair works, council is hoping it would ensure the structure would be function for a further 30 years.
Council's project manager Kathleen Brannigan said Infrastructure Consulting would serve as the designers alongside Maritime Constructions.
Ms Brannigan said council would be reviewing the scope of works it receives back from a technical basis, and prioritising the work deemed most important.
"We would possibly even have a future maintenance program for aspects that are not as high priority," Ms Brannigan said.
Ms Brannigan said Maritime Constructions would also address the different challenges that could come with working in that environment through the report.
"It is about working through those issues... they will come back to us with their recommendations," Ms Brannigan said.
"There will be a report back to our project team and we will then sign off on the body of works."
Mr Morgan said council would be working to ensure the jetty is closed off for a minimal amount of time during construction.
Ms Brannigan said one of the most costly parts of the projects is mobilisation including would be transporting equipment and materials needed to make the repairs.
She said Maritime Constructions would outline in its report what the deliverables will be.
She said the company would rate each of the sections from one to ten based on how much longer they will be useable for.
"Components to the jetty are rated from zero to ten and really what we are aiming to do as part of this process is address and rectify any of the issues that are six and above," Ms Brannigan said.
"That means that they are at the end of life or near end of life."
Mr Morgan said council would be giving the community plenty of warning about when the jetty would be under construction and closed.
"At the end of the day it will be a short bit of pain so that we can ensure that this jetty is going to be there for the community for the next 20-30 years at least."
