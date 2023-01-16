Port Lincoln Times

City of Port Lincoln Council employ Maritime Constructions engineers to assess jetty

By Lachlan Smith
Updated January 16 2023 - 7:10pm, first published 12:00pm
City of Port Lincoln chief executive Matthew Morgan and council's project manager Kathleen Brannigan - engineers from Maritime Constructions had been assessing the jetty and putting together a report with a scope of repair works to give back to council which was required to be within council's budget of $2.1 million. Picture Lachlan Smith.

An assessment is being done of the Port Lincoln Jetty, as council has set aside $2.1 million the Port Lincoln Foreshore Budget to make repairs chief executive Matthew Morgan told the Times.

