Quality Wool cricket cup returns to Port Lincoln following two year hiatus

Updated January 17 2023 - 2:28pm, first published 1:14pm
One of Australia's top women cricketers Megan Schutt launched the Quality Wool Cup which will be played out in Port Lincoln involing over 100 junior cricketers alongside Quality Wool's Kane McKay at Karen Rolton Oval. The leading batter, bowler and fielder in the T20 cricket tournament will be awarded a framed shirt signed by Schutt. Picture John Kruger.

Port Lincoln will be host to the Quality Wool Cricket Cup this week which will involve over 100 junior cricketers travelling to the region to compete, as the event has returned after two years.

