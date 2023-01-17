Port Lincoln will be host to the Quality Wool Cricket Cup this week which will involve over 100 junior cricketers travelling to the region to compete, as the event has returned after two years.
The cup was cancelled last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the family owned wool company's under-14 T20 cricket carnival is set to return for its 11th year from January 18 - 19.
The matches will be played out at Centenary Oval, Poole Oval and the Ravendale Complex.
Teams from across the Eyre Peninsula will be battling it out and looking to defeat reigning Quality Wool Cup winners Tumby Bay.
Other teams will include Lincoln Tuna Kings, Far West, Eastern Eyre, Lincoln Great Whites, Le Hunte, Kimba and Great Flinders.
One of Australia's leading female cricketers in pace bowler Megan Schutt has provided the young competitors with something to strive for, as a three framed shirts signed by her will be awarded to the competition's leading batter, bowler and fielder.
Schutt is a key member of Australia's World Champion and Commonwealth Games Gold Medal-winning women's team.
Schutt represents the national team, plays for the Adelaide Strikers in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL), and is captaining the South Australian Scorpions in the Women's National Cricket League (WNCL).
Organisers have stated Quality Wool Cup provides the region's under-14 cricketers with an opportunity to compete in their own age group and play on the turf wicket at Centenary Oval.
Fixtures and results from the competition will be published through the PlayHQ website on the Eyre Peninsula Zone page (playhq.com/cricket-australia/org/eyre peninsula-zone), and can accessed by selecting "Summer 2022/23" and "U14 Boys Quality Wool Cup" from the menus.
