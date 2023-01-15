It is hoped that a new siviour graphite mine in the Eyre Peninsula will be operational within the next 12-18 months, Cleve Mayor Phil Cameron told the Times this week.
The new graphite mine is located north of Arno Bay, and Mr Cameron said one of the uses of the mine would be to source graphite to be used 'in batteries' in machinery such as electric vehicles.
Mayor Cameron and chief executive David Penfold had the opportunity to outline the future plans and goals with the new mine with member for Stuart Geoff Brock during his visit late last year in December.
Mr Cameron said they talked Mr Brock through another project which was being developed by a different company called CH4, which they had been working on out of Arno Bay alongside Clean Seas.
"They are going to grow seaweed and the seaweed when its harvested will be used to reduce the methane gas from sheep and cattle to almost zero when they burp it out," Mr Cameron said.
Mr Cameron said they had spoken to Mr Brock about the possibilities that could come with its major renewable energy projects and how it could grow the district.
"We have been beavering away for the past three or four years trying to grow our community and our district here," Mr Cameron said.
Mr Cameron said council is hoping the population will increase from 1700 to 2000 with the increase of jobs and would in turn make the district more sustainable.
"This will make all the local businesses and goods and services that are produced within the district more sustainable and also takes the reliance off of the major industry which is agriculture," Mr Cameron said. "So it is about diversifying as well."
Mr Cameron said it was envisaged that the mine would create a further 80 to 100 jobs.
"I think the big plot issue that we all face in South Australia and especially regional South Australia is the lack of housing," Mr Cameron said.
"We are working to identify how we can increase housing here in the Cleve district."
Mr Cameron said there was more land in Cleve for the growing population to build onto, and council was also looking more opportunities to create more housing in in Arno Bay.
"That could be rental properties or rent to buy...that is probably the biggest elephant in the room is housing," Mr Cameron said.
