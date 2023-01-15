Port Lincoln Times

Australian Day community breakfast returns to the Port Lincoln foreshore

Updated January 16 2023 - 2:46pm, first published 8:30am
Last year's Port Lincoln Citizen of the Year winner Sharon Humenick (centre) has been president of Tunarama for six years. Picture: Supplied

A community breakfast will be held this year for locals to gather and take part in Australian Day celebrations on the Port Lincoln foreshore.

