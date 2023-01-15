Australian Day community breakfast returns to the Port Lincoln foreshore

A community breakfast will be held this year for locals to gather and take part in Australian Day celebrations on the Port Lincoln foreshore.
Commencing at 11am and hosted by City of Port Lincoln and Eyre Peninsula Broadcasters, the breakfast will include bacon, eggs, fruit and juice on Thursday, 26 January.
The much-loved traditional breakfast is returning after two years away, Port Lincoln Mayor Diana Mislov said.
"Australia Day is a day we pause to reflect on what it means to be Australian, our strengths and weaknesses as a multicultural community, and to understand that while officially celebrated on 26 January, this date holds different meaning for many people within our community," Ms Mislov said.
"It is great to have the Community Breakfast back on the beautiful foreshore after a takeaway breakfast was offered the past two years because of COVID measures."
After breakfast the Australia Day ceremony will commence with an official welcome, followed by Welcome to Country and National Australia Day Address.
Local community member and 2021 Citizen of the Year recipient, Chris Mantle is this year's ambassador and will give the Australia Day address. As part of the official celebrations there will be speeches from invited guests and a performance of the National Anthem.
A citizenship ceremony will follow with Port Lincoln to welcome four new citizens to the community.
The 2023 Australia Day Citizen of the Year Awards recipients will be officially acknowledged and presented with their Australia Day Award certificates by 2022 Citizen of the Year recipient Sharon Humenick in front of family, friends and community members.
This year's winners are:
As part of the celebrations City of Port Lincoln will acknowledge and thank retired and non-returning Councillors that have represented their community for three or more continuous terms of service.
The breakfast will be held in Eyre Square and a gold coin donation is asked on arrival. The gold coin donation will go to supporting the Eagles Softball Club who will be up early to prepare and cook the breakfast alongside the Eyre Peninsula Broadcasters and City of Port Lincoln staff and Council Members.
There will be an opportunity for the children to get the Australian flag painted on their face by local face-painter Rebecca Coleman. This year will also see the return of the Tunarama Festival starting on Thursday 26 to Saturday 28 January.
"We hope that you can be part of the Australia Day story by joining us to Reflect, Respect and Celebrate on the Port Lincoln Foreshore this Australia Day," Ms Mislov said.
