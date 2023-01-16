Port Lincoln Times

Farmers and fishers need better weather radar: MP

January 16 2023 - 11:00am
Flinders State MP Sam Telfer is pushing for better weather prediction radar on the EP. Picture by Tristan Tobin.

A push is underway for a new weather radar system to provide cutting edge information to local farmers, fishers and residents.

