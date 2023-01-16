Farmers and fishers need better weather radar: MP

A push is underway for a new weather radar system to provide cutting edge information to local farmers, fishers and residents.
Flinders State Liberal MP Sam Telfer has called on the state and federal governments to work together in providing a new doppler weather radar on the Eyre Peninsula.
"Doppler radars are the best predictor of weather patterns, and the existing gap between Adelaide and Ceduna leaves too much of our state exposed to poor forecasts based on a significant knowledge gap which we currently have," Mr Telfer said.
A new radar would have the potential to help communities, farming and fishing businesses, and emergency services management, Mr Telfer said.
"With the Eyre Peninsula providing nearly 50% of South Australia's grain output, and more than 80% of the state's seafood, it is imperative that local farmers, on the land and in the water, have access to the best technology available, to make well-informed strategic decisions," he said.
Mr Telfer said initial investigations indicated the total cost of a doppler radar could be recouped within just a few years of installation.
"A doppler radar on the Eyre Peninsula would pay for itself, with similar investments made in recent years by the Western Australian government proving that business case viability," Mr Telfer said.
"There is also a significant emergency management risk for our state currently with this forecasting capacity gap, meaning that bushfire and storm management decisions made without potential full information."
"We've seen in recent months the unpredictable nature of our weather patterns, with localised storm events not being able to be picked up because of the lack of a doppler weather radar in our region."
