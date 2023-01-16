Port Lincoln Times

Navigator College student Cooper Bishop's opportunity to travel to Germany

By Lachlan Smith
Updated January 16 2023 - 7:08pm, first published 11:27am
A local student going into year 12 will be travelling to Germany through an organisation's exchange program to spend the year and have the opportunity to learn more about the country.

