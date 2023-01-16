A local student going into year 12 will be travelling to Germany through an organisation's exchange program to spend the year and have the opportunity to learn more about the country.
Year 12 Navigator College student Cooper Bishop will travel to Germany as part of a Rotary Club exchange program, and he will be staying in Eifel with a host family.
Port Lincoln Rotary held a farewell event for Cooper on Sunday January 16 at Puckridge Park, where he was presented with his blazer by his Rotary Counsellor, Robyn Rowsell.
He was also given other Port Lincoln Rotary clothing to wear and represent the club at future Rotary meetings in Germany.
Around 30 invited guests gathered to say farewell to Cooper, as he flies out on Saturday January 21st.
Cooper said he remembers being inspired to be involved in an exchange when he was in year seven, as a former student came in to talk about her experiences travelling to Eastern Europe.
"I always had it in my mind that I wanted to do it in year 11 and then I forgot about it," Cooper said.
"A few years past and then it was in the middle of an English lesson one day that I realised that I was about half way through year 11 and if I wanted to do it it was probably about the last chance."
Cooper said he would be going on the 'Spring Safari' trip, which is held during Germany's spring break where students from throughout the area travel to surrounding countries.
"Other than that it is just a lot of school and learning a lot more about daily life over there as well," Cooper said.
He said he was looking forward to learning about the history of Eifel.
Ms Rowsell said it was exciting to see Cooper be Rotary's 27th student to be sponsored by the club to be sent overseas through the exchange program.
She said the applications for the program open at the start of the year around March-April as one student is chosen to travel.
"Rotary International plan it all out and there is always people to meet them at the airport and ensuring they go into safe areas," Ms Rowsell said.
"Port Lincoln will now need to host a student that comes out possibly from Germany as well, and that will be from July this year to July the following year as that is their school year."
Ms Rowsell said Cooper would be communicating with Port Lincoln Rotary, and giving regular updates to ensure everything was going well.
She said exchange students were encouraged by International Rotary to take souvenirs with them from Australia to promote the country.
Cooper's mother Jemma said she had bought a collection of pins and clip ons for Cooper to give out.
"They said the little squeezy clip on koalas were a massive hit so we have got a collection of kolas, flags and pins," Ms Bishop said.
"When we were in Darwin we got some nice indigenous art to take over as well."
Cooper said he would be giving the items out to his fellow students and Rotarians he will meet in future meetings.
"Rotary International encourage gifts for host families as well as a thank you for letting you be a part of their family," Cooper said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.