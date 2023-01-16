An assessment is being done of the Port Lincoln Jetty, as council has set aside $2.1 million the Port Lincoln Foreshore Budget to make repairs chief executive Matthew Morgan told the Times.
Mr Morgan said Maritime Constructions had won the tender to work on the jetty. Engineers at the company in conjunction with Infrastructure Consulting had been assessing the jetty before its contractors will come in and work on the structure later in the year.
"We had done assessments in 2007, 2018 and 2020 and we have incorporated a major upgrade renovation refurbishment as part of the foreshore project," Mr Morgan said.
"We have just engaged Maritime Constructions and they are currently ground truthing previous assessments."
Mr Morgan said a report from the engineers would would include a scope of works would come back to council following the assessment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.