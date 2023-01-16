Port Lincoln Times

January 18 2023
An assessment is being done of the Port Lincoln Jetty, as council has set aside $2.1 million the Port Lincoln Foreshore Budget to make repairs chief executive Matthew Morgan told the Times.

