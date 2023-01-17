Birdies and eagles abound in Port Lincoln golf

January 14
Saturday's weather was a mixture of early heat followed by a cool gusty change later in the day.
Play was sponsored by Daniells' Recycling and there were 100 Men and 11 Women, with seven visitors from Whyalla, Oakbank, Coffin Bay, Waikerie, Hamilton and Nhill Golf Clubs.
The highlights of the day were an Albatross (Double Eagle) by Dylan Bell on the 7th hole and an Eagle by Trevor Durdin on the first hole.
A 2BBB was played by the Men, which was won by Stephen Rees and Robert Humphries with 47 Stableford points, from Ben Sellen and Josh Hausler with 45.
Then came Shaun Thomas and Todd George on 45, and Brenton Lees and Brian Smith, Jarrod Childs and James Blewit and Tyson Arthur and Daniel Slorach, all on 44 points.
The Women played a Par event, won by Reeta Devi on plus 2 from Cynthia Thompson on -2.
As well as the other feathered scores above, there were eleven par-three birdies, scored by Robert Humphries, Josh Hausler, Shaun Thomas, Paul Oldacre, Daryl Evans, Luke Dempsey, Andrew Tiller, Bob Ford, Graeme Dyke, visitor Ben Leske and Peter Fare.
NTP Winners were Trevor Durdin, Todd George, Bill Healey, Ben Sellen, Andrew Tiller and Ben Leske.
January 13
The weekly Friday Ambrose Teams Twilight Event had perfect conditions and results will follow.
January 12
The Women's field for Thursday's Stableford competition had 24 players and was sponsored by Eyre Computers.
There was one visitor from Glenelg GC. On a countback, Deb Sykes won from Carolyn Cocks with 39 points.
Rundowns went to Kaye Jaensch 38, Val Sharrad and Lyn Hosping on 35 and Jinny Hussey on 34.
NTP winners were Elaine Pierik, Michelle Smith and Carolyn Cocks and Val Sharrad birdied the 12th hole.
January 11
Wednesday's Men's competition had 74 players, with seven visitors from Oakbank, Coffin Bay and Alice Springs.
Consistent Daryl Evans won A Grade on a countback from Andrew Fraser, both with 41 Stableford points.
Aiden Sheehy also had 41 to take out B Grade from B Ford on 38, and Ian Sellen had the score of the day with 43 to win from Mark Rowett on 42.
Rundowns went to Daniel Slorach 40, David Wadey 39, George Mayhew and Tyron George on 38, Colin Gamble 37 and Dave Bellchambers on 35.
Trevor Gould eagled the second hole and there were nine par-three birdies, won by Scott Lombe, Ryan Cottrell, Tony Dragun, visitor Jake Munn, Dave Bellchambers, Kris Bunder, Chris Cottrell and Peter Meadows (twice).
NTP Winners were Haydn Myers, David Wadey, Kane Williams, Ashley Durdin, Andrew Fraser and Scott Lombe.
January 10
Tuesday's Twilight competition over ten holes was won by Ryan Lack with 20 points, from Liz Weatherspoon 16 on a countback from Robert Proude.
January 9
With 13 players and one visitor, Monday Seniors' Day was won by Tony Dragun with 38 points from Mick Hegarty on 37.
January 8
There were twenty players, with two visitors, in the Sunday mixed competition, won by Ryan Cottrell with 39 points from Scott Lombe 38; then came Ally Russell and visitor Ben Sampson, both with 37 points.
