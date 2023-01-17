Port Lincoln Times

Shields win by 23 over Eagles in the first round of A grade softball for 2023

Updated January 17 2023 - 4:50pm, first published 11:19am
Shields had a huge win over the Eagles in the first round back for they year of Port Lincoln A grade softball, as the final scores were 26-3.

