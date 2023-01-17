Shields had a huge win over the Eagles in the first round back for they year of Port Lincoln A grade softball, as the final scores were 26-3.
Road Runners played in a close game against Squaws, as the final scores were 3-2.
Shields started with the bat and scored five runs with a home run to Eliza Hartwich and Holley Shepperd before the third out was made.
Eagles managed to cross three before side away. Shields scored 15 in their next at bat with home runs to Taylor Darby and Holley Shepperd and multiple safe hits to the rest of the team.
Eagles went again with the bat but only found the infield and did not manage to cross any runs, Shields third at bat seen them cross six runs before shutting Eagles down with three up three down to close out the game
Road Runners def Squaws 3-2
As the wind gusts picked up nearly blowing tents and players everywhere, this game was called early with four innings completed.
Alana Jantke started the game off with a home run to a gap followed by a two bagger on the dirt by Ella Blewit. Anna TeWano put the bat to ball nicely bringing Ella in to score.
Jessica Jolly then shut Squaws down striking out three batters keeping the tally at two.
Squaws tight fielding had three-up three-down with two strikeouts to Alana and a fly ball to Shyane McDonald. Road Runners responded with the same pattern with one strikeout and two fly balls.
Road Runners then placed the ball well with Tanya Habner hitting to her favourite spot at left field and Bron Warland bunting beautifully bringing in two runs.
The third innings had Squaws send the balls sky high to be gobbled up by Road Runners returning them to the field.
Squaws once again retired the first three batters to give themselves one more bat for the game. Road Runners kept Squaws at two runs for the game avoiding a draw by crossing the winning run in their final bat.
Best at bat for Road Runners was Tanya Habner with two from two and from Squaws Alana Jantke with one from two (including a home run).
Best in the field for Road Runners was Jessica Jolly with five strikeouts and one out, and from Squaws Alana Jantke with five strikeouts and two assists.
