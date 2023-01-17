The Cleve team won the men's fours event held in Port Neill, while Kimba took out the mixed fours event.
Port Neill hosted the two day bowls tournament in January, which involved a men's fours followed by a mixed fours event.
Players from Brighton, West Lakes, Reynella, Kimba, Lock, Cowell, Cleve, Arno Bay, Tumby Bay, Kirton Point and Port Lincoln joined Port Neill members to compete in the carnival.
Four teams won three out of four games on the first day with little separating the placegetters.
A strong Cleve team comprising of Noel Millard sk, Dene Noble, Colin Traeger and Brad Jacobs won the event.
Kimba's Peter McGilvray sk, Phil Klingberg, Ron Havelberg and David Hannan came runners up. A Kirton Point team of Mark Newton sk, Harry Ciotucha, Daryl Hage and Daryl Karger came in third place.
The following day these clubs were represented again as a mixed day was held, each team comprising two ladies and two men.
Kimba's Peter McGilvray and David Hannan went one better from the day before to win all four games with their wives Myrene McGilvray and Kay Hannan.
Kimba's Phil Klingberg again was runner up, this time playing in a composite side with Tumby Bay's Marg Hutton, Joy Swaffer and skipper Shaun Field from West Lakes.
In third place were Reynella's Rod Secombe sk, Karen Bester from Brighton and Jackie and David Chapman, ex Brighton players now playing withKirton Point.
The tournament days were supported by Tumby Bay Bendigo Community Bank and Ramsey Bros.
Other generous sponsors included Kimba's Platinum Ops, Port Neill Electrical, Tumby Bay Bawdens Rural, EP Funerals, Pandal Pty Ltd Ungarra and Tumby Bay Foodland.
