Port Lincoln Times

Port Neill host men's fours and mixed fours across two day bowls tournament

Updated January 17 2023 - 4:28pm, first published 11:30am
The Cleve team won the men's fours event held in Port Neill, while Kimba took out the mixed fours event.

