Port Lincoln defeated Le Hunte by 178 runs in round two for the Henderson Shield on the weekend.
The match was played out on Saturday January 14 at Centenary Oval, and the final scores for the match were 7/254 to 10/76.
Port Lincoln batted first and L.O'Dea made the most runs for his team with 68 to his name before he was bowled out by K.O'Brien. Open batsman for Le Hunte S.Westlake made the most for his team with 48 to his name before he was caught out following a delivery from R.Srebert.
D.Vonderwall took the most runs for Port Lincoln with four to his name, while K.O'Brien and L.Stringer had the most for their team as both took two for the day for Le Hunte.
