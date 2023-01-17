Port Lincoln Times

Port Lincoln Cricket beat Le Hunte by 178 runs in round two of Henderson Shield

Updated January 17 2023 - 2:03pm, first published 11:55am
Port Lincoln defeated Le Hunte by 178 runs in round two for the Henderson Shield on the weekend.

