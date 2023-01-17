Shields played in a close game when Port Lincoln B grade softball returned on the weekend, as the final scores were 16-13.
Road Runners had a big win over Squaws, as the final scores were 11-19.
B grade
Shields def Eagles 16-13
What a windy day it was for softball on Saturday, Kelly Sewer took on the pitching duties for eagles and done an amazing job.
Shields scored seven runs with patient batting and smart base running and then side away was called, eagles backed it up with seven runs of their own with a massive grand slam to Kiotea Milligan to right field before side away was called for eagles.
In the second innings shields and eagles scored two runs each. Top of the third shields rallied together and scored another seven runs with a three base bomb to Zoey Muller and home run bomb to Liza Dela Cruz who's come back from a nasty injury from netball.
With a job to do in the field shields kept eagles to four runs before making the third out, taking the win.
Roadrunners def Squaws 19-11
Jakoda Skinn started off the game in the batting box for Squaws with a cheeky hit to left field, with team mates Ella Blewit and Tiarna Stoetzer following in her footsteps scoring four.
Roadrunners tightened their fielding to have their turn with the bat. Tanya Habner hit safely and her team mates stayed patient to bring in six runs.
Squaws tried to respond with more safe hits to Brooke Green, Ella Blewit and Marley Anderson to fall just short bringing in three runs.
Roadrunners showed their strong batting with four safe hits bringing another six runners in with ease.
Big dog Blewit stepped onto the plate to pitch a strikeout to put her side back in the batting box for them to just add one to their total.
The third bat for Roadrunners had Bron Warland send the ball out the gates for a grand slam. Squaws pulled together and stopped the run tally for Roadrunners dig at four.
The final innings saw Squaws add three with safe outfield hits to Brooke, Cate Pearce and Ella bringing their total just short at eleven.
Roadrunners replied with Lily O'Leary, Emily Pobke and Heather Lawson crossing the plate to bring their total to nineteen for the game.
Best at bat for Roadrunners was Bron Warland with four from four (including a homerun) and from Squaws Marlee Anderson and Ella Blewit both with three from three.
Best in the field from Roadrunners was Brooke Neindorf with five put outs, and from Squaws Ella Blewit with two outs and a strikeout.
