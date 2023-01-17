Port Lincoln Times

Shields defeat Eagles by three in the first Port Lincoln softball round for the year

Updated January 17 2023 - 4:48pm, first published 12:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lilly Muller in the field for Shields during the Port Lincoln softball B grade game. Picture Jack Davies.

Shields played in a close game when Port Lincoln B grade softball returned on the weekend, as the final scores were 16-13.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.