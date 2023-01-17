Squaws drew with Roadrunners in under 16s Port Lincoln softball on Saturday.
Squaws started off the game with the bat after the Christmas break. Both teams were low on numbers which gave some young ones a good run.
Tanayah D'Agostini was serving up beautiful strikes which allowed hits from Jorja Defelice and Briley Green just to score one run for the bat.
Jorja then had the pitching duties for Squaws keeping Roadrunners just to one run for the dig.
Windy conditions made it tough for both sides, but a homerun to Jorja scored two more for Squaws. Roadrunners scored five in the next bat with them being disciplined with smart base running and a safe hit to Lexi Bayly.
Squaws responded by adding four more to their tally with the use of patient batting.
The final dig had Roadrunners only add one more with a safe hit to Jessica Woolford scoring Lachlan McCouaig. Time and game was called with seven runs a piece after a great effort from both sides.
Best at bat from Roadrunners was Lily O'Leary with two from two and Squaws Jorja Defelice with three from three (including a homerun).
Best in the field from Roadrunners was Tanayah D'Agostini with two strikeouts and one out, and from Squaws Jorja Defelice with three outs and one strikeout.
