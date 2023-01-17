Port Lincoln Times

Squaws and Road Runners have a tie in under 16s softball

Updated January 17 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 12:37pm
Bec Madden gets a hit away for the Road Runners in the Port Lincoln softball junior game. Picture Jack Davies.

Squaws drew with Roadrunners in under 16s Port Lincoln softball on Saturday.

