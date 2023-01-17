Port Lincoln Times

Barking glad: Port Lincoln dog park plans revealed

TT
By Tristan Tobin
Updated January 18 2023 - 4:04pm, first published January 17 2023 - 1:30pm
Draft plans for a purpose built dog park in Port Lincoln would be released for community consultation. If approved, the park would be built and completed by July this year.

TT

Tristan Tobin

Journalist

Local News

