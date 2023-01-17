Draft plans for a purpose built dog park in Port Lincoln would be released for community consultation. If approved, the park would be built and completed by July this year.
The plans detail a $150,000 redevelopment of council land near Puckridge Place to include a fenced-in, dog friendly area, plus new vegetation to better enclose the park. Design drawings would go out for community consultation on January 19, and are subject to approval.
The proposed site is surrounded by Verran Terrace, Windsor Avenue and Puckridge Place, just west of the Ravendale Community Sports Centre. Project funding would come wholly from federal government grants.
Previous plans to build a dog park at Nelson Square were abandoned in 2021 following unfavourable community feedback.
The Puckridge Place location was selected in part because of its more industrial setting. The site abuts an existing residential street on one side and any impact to nearby residents could be mitigated by planting screening trees, council documents said.
"By delivering the Port Lincoln community with a dog park this will allow... locals to walk or train their dogs in a confined environment and in a space that has been specifically designed for dogs," council documents said.
Design features of the 2300 square metre park would include a 1.8 metre high enclosure fence, double gated entries and exits, undercover areas for dog owners, a building on-site that could be leased to a business, environmental features like pipes and logs to aid dog play, water bowls and dog waste bag dispensers.
Existing trees and grass areas would be retained, and new trees would be planted along part of the park's perimeter, council documents show. A mains water irrigation system would also be installed.
The $150,000 cost of the project would be fully funded by the Federal Government's Local Roads Community Infrastructure Grant Funding Program. Under the grant program the park would need to be completed by June 30, 2023.
Council had worked with Adelaide architectural and landscape firm Greenhill Australia to develop the plans.
The plans would be available for locals to review on council's 'Your Say' website from January 19.
