Draft plans for upgrades to Nelson Square have been released for community feedback. If approved, changes to the popular community space would be complete by the middle of the year.
Proposed upgrades to the reserve include refurbishment of the old tennis court clubrooms to create public toilets, a new barbeque area and conversion of the old tennis courts into multi-use space for tennis, basketball and netball. Parking and pathways would also be improved for better accessibility.
Port Lincoln City Council released the plans for public consultation on January 19. Slated to cost $250,000, the upgrades would be fully funded by federal grants, with conditions of the grant requiring works be complete by 30 June 2023.
Oleander shrubs and Aleppo Pines would be removed as part of the updates. Oleander shrubs can be poisonous to dogs and humans, and Aleppo Pines are considered an invasive weed by the Department of Primary Industries and Regions, council documents said.
The existing playground would be removed, and new equipment installed. Some of the new play equipment would include items repurposed from the existing, soon-to-be-removed foreshore playground.
Internal footpaths would link different areas of the reserve, and be suitable for wheelchairs, prams, small scooters and children on bikes. New vegetation would also be planted and a turf irrigation system installed, council said.
READ MORE
"The concept for Nelson Square has been designed around accessibility, protecting the native flora and fauna and creating a space for families to gather, relax and play," Port Lincoln Mayor Diana Mislov said.
"It is now time to have your say on the proposed concept design with feedback invited from Thursday, 19 January to 4pm on Thursday February 9, 2023."
Previous council plans to build an enclosed dog play area at Nelson Square for $200,000 were abandoned in 2021 after attracting some negative feedback from the community. Council documents showed the community was in favour of a more "holistic" approach to upgrading the community reserve.
Council had recently unveiled $150,000 plans to build a dog park at Puckridge Place instead. This would was also be funded by federal grants, requiring it be completed by June 30, 2023.
Council engaged local company E+MQ Architect and Landscape Interior Design to come up with a concept to enhance the amenity of Nelson Square, taking into consideration previous community feedback.
Funding from the Nelson Square project would come from the federal government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program.
Locals could give feedback on the plans through council's Your Say platform.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.