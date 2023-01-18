Port Lincoln Times

Upgrade plans for Port Lincoln's Nelson Square unveiled

By Tristan Tobin
Updated January 18 2023 - 1:01pm, first published 12:30pm
Draft plans for upgrades to Nelson Square have been released for community feedback. If approved, changes to the popular community space would be complete by the middle of the year.

