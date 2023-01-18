Here's what's been biting and where.
West Coast
Not much to report from the far west over the last few weeks on the Mulloway front. There are plenty of salmon and rays on the beaches though. Most of the surf beaches from Ceduna down are holding salmon and gummy sharks. Venus, Streaky and Elliston have all been fishing well for squid, tommies, King George whiting and a few trevally.
Coffin Bay
Inside the bay there have been various sizes of King George whiting caught on Goolwa cockles or squid. There have been good numbers of gummy sharks caught on salmon and snook baits in the channels. Other species worth looking for have been salmon, tommies, silver trevally, snook and garfish.
Farm Beach has been very good for King George whiting to 42cm over the last few weeks. Goolwa cockles have been the gun bait, but fresh squid has been a close second. The turn of the tide has been the best bite time. Squid have been consistently caught around the weed beds near the channel markers on small 490 glow and flash boost jigs. There are also plenty of big garfish and silver whiting around the Frenchman and Coles Point areas. Tuna to 12 kgs have been caught in most areas. Around Sir Isaacs and Coles Point have been the closest locations, but around Reef Head and the Hummocks have been more consistent.
The offshore reefs have also been providing plenty of fish this week. Nannygai, gummys, blue morwong, kingfish and samson fish have all been caught on baits and jigs.
Port Lincoln
King George whiting to 45cm have been reported in most areas this week. The best spots have been Thistle, Taylors, Spalding and Louth. Proper Bay and The Monument has had smaller fish, but they have been caught in decent numbers most days. Local prawns, fresh squid and Goolwa cockles have been the baits of choice, with a bit of pilchard berley in a pot.
Squid numbers keep improving in Proper and Boston bays. Flash boost jigs have been a standout this week when the sun is out. A few tuna have been hooked in the local bays. Out from Stenross has seen a few hooked on 4 inch soft plastics in the afternoon. Around Boston, Louth and Proper bays, there are also some small kingfish, big salmon, silver trevally, snook and garfish being caught. Offshore has seen some big nannygai and blue morwong caught on baits and jigs around the bottom end of the passage. Further out there have been large numbers of small kingfish and plenty of good samsonfish caught on jigs.
Tumby Bay
The beaches around Tumby have been producing a few flathead and yellowfin whiting. Boaties heading out into the bay have done well on squid, King George whiting, garfish and snook. The Group has been producing King George whiting to 53cm on Goolwa cockles and squid baits. There are also plenty of silver trevally to 45cm, large garfish, snook, squid, kingfish to 75cm and a few sightings of tuna.
Port Neill and Arno Bay
Good reports from both areas on King George whiting, squid, garfish, snook and silver trevally.
