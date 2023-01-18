Farm Beach has been very good for King George whiting to 42cm over the last few weeks. Goolwa cockles have been the gun bait, but fresh squid has been a close second. The turn of the tide has been the best bite time. Squid have been consistently caught around the weed beds near the channel markers on small 490 glow and flash boost jigs. There are also plenty of big garfish and silver whiting around the Frenchman and Coles Point areas. Tuna to 12 kgs have been caught in most areas. Around Sir Isaacs and Coles Point have been the closest locations, but around Reef Head and the Hummocks have been more consistent.

