House of the Week | Iconic luxury residence

BED 5 | BATH 5 | CAR 4
Enjoy an idyllic waterfront and boating lifestyle in one of the most prestigious homes the Eyre Peninsula has to offer. A modern interpretation of classic architecture, this stunning abode demonstrates how luxury and lifestyle fuse seamlessly. The marina frontage and private pontoon makes this property a must.
Entering this residence, you will be amazed. The tropical indoor garden will take your breath away and make you feel like you're on a tropical holiday in your own home. By far the most magnificent feature of this home is the aquarium. Extraordinary in scale, this saltwater tank is 8 x 3.5 metres, and is home to an array of fish and sea life. Located centre stage in the open plan living room, this aquarium is simply spectacular and commands your attention.
This home was made for entertaining. The kitchen is positioned front and centre, with the highest of quality appliances. The home boasts generous bedrooms and bathrooms, an array of open plan areas that beckon the breeze and flow seamlessly to a multitude of outdoor entertaining terraces, as well as garaging for four cars.
Occupying an unparalleled position, this spectacular property boasts one of the largest water frontages in the Lincoln Cove Marina. Positioned in an enviable dress circle that will impress the most discerning purchaser.
