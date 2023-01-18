House of the Week | Iconic luxury residence

Entering this residence, you will be amazed. The tropical indoor garden will take your breath away and make you feel like you're on a tropical holiday in your own home. By far the most magnificent feature of this home is the aquarium. Extraordinary in scale, this saltwater tank is 8 x 3.5 metres, and is home to an array of fish and sea life. Located centre stage in the open plan living room, this aquarium is simply spectacular and commands your attention.