New parking limits for Port Lincoln city

By Tristan Tobin
January 19 2023 - 12:00pm
Mayor Diana Mislov and Council's Manager Development and Regulatory Theo Theodosiou with a parking sign on Lewis St. Picture supplied.

New parking limits and new signage have been introduced across the Port Lincoln CBD, with increased parking patrols to follow.

