New parking limits for Port Lincoln city

New parking limits and new signage have been introduced across the Port Lincoln CBD, with increased parking patrols to follow.
In most cases where parking time limits had changed they had been increased, but significant cuts had been introduced in certain areas.
The jetty carpark on Tasman Tce had been reduced from four hours to two, as has parking on the eastern side of Lewis St between Washington St and Tasman Tce.
Parking on Hallet Place from the pet store to the RSL building has been decreased from four hours to 30 minutes.
Parking limits had been increased in about five locations, including parts of Eyre Street, Mortlock Terrace and Adelaide Place. See base of article for details.
A council spokesperson said consultation with local business had been undertaken prior to the changes to ensure altering the limits did not adversely affect traders.
An increase in parking patrols would also be implemented to more throroughly enforce time limits. A council spokesperson said any increase would not be significant compared to what had previously been taking place.
New signage costing $27,803 had been installed to better mark new and existing parking limits and achieve compliance with national standards. No new timed parking zones had been introduced in the city.
"The upgrade of existing signage and the addition of further signage for the CBD is the result of a strategic response to ensure that CBD access and car parking is in line with current Australian Standards and well managed as one important part of a successful Port Lincoln CBD," council said in a statement.
Council said the new signage and limits had been introduced after consultation with the community and review of historical data.
"In early 2021, the City of Port Lincoln developed and adopted the CBD Access and Car Parking Action Plan. This Plan was the result of a consultation period that included the review of parking time limits, consultation with business and property owners including Port Lincoln residents, reviewing previous CBD parking complaints and expiation records," council said in a statement.
"An identified action from this plan was the need to review and implement locally required adjustments to on-street parking time limits."
A list of changes to CBD parking times had been provided by council:
Tasman Terrace
Eyre Street
Lewis Street (From Washington Street to Tasman Terrace)
Adelaide Place
Mortlock Terrace
Hallett Place
