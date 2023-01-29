A rural care team celebrated 20 years of providing child care for families in Tumby Bay and surrounding areas recently.
The Tumby Bay Rural Care service opened in October 2002 as an integrated service with the Tumby Bay Kindergarten as a one worker program with four children.
The service has extended throughout the years, as it now runs a two worker program three days a week and a three worker program two days a week, which enables the centre to provide care for up to 45 children.
Tumby Bay Rural Care Virginia McTaggart said recent developments had included the extending the rural care inside area by constructing a new room in 2021.
"This promotes independent learning, consistent learning routines and supports quality learning outcomes for children," Ms McTaggart said.
"Our rural care service prioritises care for working or studying families and is the only care facility in Tumby Bay and surrounding areas.
"As part of our extension project we also developed an out door area continuing the nature play focus in our kindergarten."
Ms McTaggart said feedback from families was very positive about indoor area, as parents had described it as accessible and that it had great layout.
They also provided positive feedback on the outdoor area, as they said it had a natural look with a variety of activities.
