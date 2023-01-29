Port Lincoln Times

Tumby Bay Rural Care team celebrate 20 years of providing childcare to local families

Updated January 30 2023 - 5:22pm, first published 9:00am
Tumby Bay Rural Care team Leanne Butler (front left), Trish Lawrie, Sally Richardson, Wendy Lienert, Helen Ware, Chris Pitman, Ginny McTaggart, Laura Bates and Anastasia Roediger celebrated 20 years of operating as a childcare service. Picture supplied.

A rural care team celebrated 20 years of providing child care for families in Tumby Bay and surrounding areas recently.

