'Get your cats desexed' RSPCA Port Lincoln pleads as kitten numbers explode

By Tristan Tobin
Updated January 19 2023 - 7:55pm, first published 7:28pm
A kitten in need of adoption at the Port Lincoln RSPCA. Picture by Tiff Alpin.

The Port Lincoln RSPCA has issued an impassioned plea for local residents to get their cats desexed amid a steep rise in the number of kittens being handed in for adoption.

