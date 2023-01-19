The Port Lincoln RSPCA has issued an impassioned plea for local residents to get their cats desexed amid a steep rise in the number of kittens being handed in for adoption.
"We are begging you to get your cats desexed," RSPCA Port Lincoln's Tiff Alpin said.
The not-for-profit has encouraged owners to consider payment plans if they are struggling to afford to desex their adult cat, as the cost of living and rental crisis continues to bite.
"This kitten season has been one of the worst out shelter has seen. Every week we had people arriving with a box full of kittens that they found either in their yard, at their work and some even at the dump," Ms Aplin said.
"We have exhausted all of our foster carers, our shelter is still full. With the rental crisis we simply can't keep up. Every time a kitten is adopted, more are brought in or returned from foster."
"If you have a cat, please get it desexed. Both vets have multiple payment options such as vet pay, afterpay zip pay which can be paid off as little as $40 a month."
Ms Aplin urged pet owners to consider the health of their pet, and the wider community.
"Multiple litters for your cat is harmful and creating even more non desexed cats in the community that will make this problem worse," she said.
"If you know someone that has a cat that isn't desexed, please have this conversation with them. Please tell them we are struggling and our kitten population is out of control. Tell them the vets have payment options and this is the best thing to do for their cat."
Ms Aplin also encouraged locals to lobby the government to partially fund pet desexing procedures.
"We encourage everyone to write letters and emails to our local and state government begging for subsidised desexing and also for landlords to allow pets at properties so we can find homes for these beautiful rescues," she said.
Elsewhere on the Eyre Peninsula, Whyalla council was considering subsidising pet desexing for owners struggling to cover the cost themselves. The steel city was also dealing with a rising number of cats and kittens being handed to the RSPCA.
In Port Lincoln, Ms Aplin thanked the community for the help they had offered so far.
"We are extremely grateful for the amazing people in our community who volunteer, donate, foster and adopt from us," she said.
