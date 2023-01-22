One of this year's co-winners of the Young Citizen of the year award has been a part of many community events with the city band, raised thousands for pancreatic cancer research and has had a successful year on the hockey field.
21 year old Port Lincoln local Harry Stockham said he was "surprised" when he got the call that he would be receiving the award this year on Australia Day.
Mr Stockham said he had been playing saxophone in the City Bank since his primary school years.
Mr Stockham said he had been coaching as a well as playing hockey for the Panthers in Port Lincoln this year, where he won best and fairest for the association.
He said the highlights each year in the band included performing with other musicians in the FAME awards event.
"The FAME awards is winning the Community Event of the Year award on Australia Day too so that is the main event that is always good fun and I love being a part of that," Mr Stockham said.
"I love just being able to play my saxophone with a bunch of people who enjoy playing music, it always has a good crowd and it is a good social event."
Mr Stockham said he was looking forward to continuing to play in community events with the city band and keep improving in hockey, as his team fell short in the grand final this year.
"Our mens As really well to get to the grand final...I played mainly centre position or in the midfield," Mr Stockham said.
"I need to thank all the band members because they are all great people and my family including my mum, my dad and my brother in particular.
"I also want to thank the hockey community and the Panthers Hockey Club for being amazing and supportive people."
Mr Stockham said in September he walked 64km and raised between $2000-$3000 for pancreatic cancer research in support of his mother.
"That was through an organisation called 'Remember September' and I raised money for that while we were walking around Port Lincoln," Mr Stockham said.
