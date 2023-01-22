Port Lincoln Times

Local Harry Stockham a co-winner of 2023 Young Citizen of the Year award

By Lachlan Smith
Updated January 23 2023 - 6:19pm, first published 10:30am
Co-winners of this year's Port Lincoln Young Citizen of the Year award Harry Stockham has been a part of many community events with the city band, raised thousands for pancreatic cancer research and has had a successful year on the hockey field. Picture supplied.

Local News

