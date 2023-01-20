To fund, or not to fund, Sleaford West desal plant: 'The crux is coming'

Time is running out for the state government to make a decision about where to build Port Lincoln's desalination plant, with SA Water insisting a plant must be up and running by the end of 2025.
The state government has yet to decide on whether to provide additional funding to build at a community preferred, ocean facing site at Sleaford West.
The Times understands some pathways for additional funding to build at Sleaford West may take up to 12 months to organise, with it set to cost around $350-400 million compared to Billy Lights Point, which had a budget estimate of $200-250 million.
The Eyre Peninsula has been predicted to face a shortfall in water supply by 2025, with the desal plant a key part of future-proofing the region's water security.
SA Water has set a December 2025 deadline for a new desal plant to be designed, built and operations underway to mitigate the issues.
Original plans to build the plant in Boston Bay at Billy Lights Point - a proposal not popular with local aquaculture suppliers - are still in play, with SA Water buying the land last year as a 'back-up'.
Desal site selection committee chair Peter Treloar said the decision on where to build Port Lincoln's desalination plant now rested rested with state government.
"With a view to water security, I would hope and expect state government to make an announcement in the very near future in relation to the pathway forward," he said.
"The crux is coming. They'll have to make a decision about whether they pursue the extra funding or not."
"It is now well and truly with the state government. I assume it will be a cabinet decision."
READ MORE
Liberal state opposition leader David Speirs recently accused Water Minister Susan Close of "dithering" over a decision on the plant.
"It's a project that was initiated under my watch as Water Minister for four years. A complicated project, no doubt, but a project that needs a decision one way or the other."
Mr Speirs added there there was lots of potential for population and business growth in Port Lincoln, but it was "predicated on the availability of water, way into the future".
As Water Minister, Mr Speirs had established the site selection committee, which had taken more than six months to assess various sites and make its final recommendation. Ms Close said it was Mr Speirs who had delayed the plant's construction.
"By failing to make a decision for fear of losing the seat of Flinders to an independent, David Speirs, Sam Telfer and the Liberal Party have left Port Lincoln waiting - instead of making a decision they set up a committee to look at a variety of alternative sites for the plant," Ms Close said.
"Mr Speirs, Mr Telfer and the Liberal Party chose to play politics with this project from the outset and this has led to years of delays which in turn has left Port Lincoln uncertain about its water security."
SA Water had indicated it would proceed with a plant at Billy Lights point if extra funding for Sleaford West was not secured.
"Eyre Peninsula needs a new climate independent water supply before the end of 2025 to avoid a shortfall of supply across the region and permanent damage to limited groundwater resources," an SA Water spokesperson said.
"Our position has consistently been that with such significant water security implications, we're not leaving it to chance and as previously stated, are also ensuring the other site options and base case remain viable and able to be quickly activated if feasible alternate funding pathways can't be secured."
Final assessments of the viability of the site at Sleaford West were due to be handed to the state government soon. A government decision on where to build would follow.
"SA Water is currently assessing the geological, logistical and financial viability of the Sleaford West site chosen by the Eyre Peninsula Desalination Site Selection Committee and is expected to report back to the state government soon," Water Minister Susan Close said.
The site selection committee, made up of local community members, business leaders and scientists, had recommended the Sleaford West site last year, after aquaculture suppliers protested building a desalination plant in the sheltered waters of Boston Bay.
Aquaculture businesses were concerned by the prospect of dumping extremely salty water from the plant back into the bay, and the impact this could have on mussel and fish growing operations in the area.
The site selection committee had chosen Sleaford West in part because of its location outside the Boston Bay, and high energy Southern Ocean currents that would better disperse any salty discharge from the plant.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.