Eyre Peninsula Parkinson Support group fundraise to help member Di Gowing

By Lachlan Smith
Updated January 23 2023 - 6:30pm, first published 1:30pm
The Eyre Peninsula Parkinson Support group is working hard to fundraise to support one of its members Di Gowing who will having Deep Brain Stimulation surgery this year. Picture supplied.

A group in the Eyre Peninsula is raising funds for one of its members as she heads into Deep Brain Stimulation surgery.

