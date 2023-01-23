A group in the Eyre Peninsula is raising funds for one of its members as she heads into Deep Brain Stimulation surgery.
The Eyre Peninsula Parkinson Support group's Di Gowing will be going through the procedure, and the group is raising funds to help pay for the surgery and to support her post operation.
One of Tumby Bay community members, Steve Hibbit will be cycling through a 3000km course in New Zealand to raise funds for Di.
Steve and two of his friends will head off from Port Lincoln to New Zealand on February 12 to participate in the Tour Aotearoa 2023. Their plan is to start the ride on February 16 and finish on March 16.
They will be riding from Cape Reinga on the top of the North Island in New Zealand all the way to Bluff on the South Island, and one of the requirements of the challenge was to complete within 30 days.
Steve has helped the group in the past as he raised funds through cycling on the Tasmanian bike trail in march last year.
Di's surgery will cost around $30 000, and the group has started a Go Fund Me page, where it has raised more than $6500 so far.
The fundraising goal has been set to $10 000 for the ride, and Steve and his friends will be wearing bright pink uniforms during the ride to bring awareness to the cause.
They will also have the tag line 'No Rest for the Wobbly' printed on their shirts, which was an idea from Tash Clark from the support group.
EP Parkinson's support group's Tash Clark said Di is 61 years old and was diagnosed with Parkinson disease four years ago.
"It has progressed quickly for her and she has a lot of dyskinesia," Ms Clark said.
"She has lost a considerable amount of weight in a matter of months just from all the movement."
Ms Clark said she had been through the same procedure seven years ago, and that she was able to share her own experiences with the group.
She has created a messenger group which involves people who have been through the same surgery.
"Di is a single lady so it is hard having very limited family around you, let alone being on your own," Ms Clark said.
Ms Clark said Steve first met Di at her birthday party recently, and he was immediately driven to do something to help her.
Steve said the ride in New Zealand would be at 28 000m in elevation, which was a big step up from the Tasmanian trail ride where he rode 500km at 8000m in elevation.
"It is a big challenge but it is nothing like the challenge that people with Parkinson's Disease face and what Di will face in her operation," Steve said.
Ms Clark said the group members would be providing Di with post operative support.
"One of those things is you cannot drive for three months, but we will have people that will be there to support her with whatever she needs, like cooking for example," Ms Clark said.
Ms Clark said she felt positive about Di's upcoming procedure, and the group would be keeping up to date with Steve's progress, particularly on his social media platforms.
She said the group was hoping to also raise awareness of Parkinson's disease through Steve's ride. Through more awareness we hope to gain more support following the resignation of its Parkinson's support nurse.
"If somebody is struggling we might organise and deliver some meals, as well as regular contact to check on their needs" Ms Clark said.
"We have some equipment and a library of books on Parkinson's that we have purchased or had donated. We can loan these out to people if anyone came to me and said 'I am really struggling."
