A group in the Eyre Peninsula is raising funds for one of its members as she heads into Deep Brain Stimulation surgery.
The Eyre Peninsula Parkinson's Support group is raising funds to help Di Gowing pay for the surgery and to support her post-operation.
One of Tumby Bay community members, Steve Hibbit will be cycling through a 3000km course in New Zealand to raise funds for Ms Gowing.
Mr Hibbit and two of his friends will head off from Port Lincoln to New Zealand on February 12 to participate in the Tour Aotearoa 2023. Their plan is to start the ride on February 16 and finish on March 16.
They will be riding from Cape Reinga on the top of the North Island in New Zealand all the way to Bluff on the South Island. One of the requirements of the challenge was to complete it within 30 days.
Mr Hibbit raised funds for the group in March last year through cycling on the Tasmanian bike trail.
The group has started a Go Fund Me Page to fundraise for Ms Gowing's surgery which will cost around $30,000. The group has raised more than $6500 so far.
The fundraising goal has been set at $10,000 for the ride, and Mr Hibbit and his friends will be wearing bright pink uniforms during the ride to bring awareness.
They will also have the tag line 'No Rest for the Wobbly' printed on their shirts, which was an idea from Tash Clark from the support group.
Ms Clark said Ms Gowing is 61 years old and was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease four years ago.
"It has progressed quickly for her and she has a lot of dyskinesia," Ms Clark said.
"She has lost a considerable amount of weight in a matter of months just from all the movement."
Ms Clark said Mr Hibbit first met Ms Gowing at her birthday party recently, and he was immediately driven to do something to help her.
Ms Clark said the group members would be providing Ms Gowing with post operative support.
"One of those things is you cannot drive for three months, but we will have people that will be there to support her with whatever she needs, like cooking for example," Ms Clark said.
She said the group was hoping to gain more support following the resignation of its Parkinson's support nurse.
"If somebody is struggling we might organise and deliver some meals, as well as regular contact to check on their needs," Ms Clark said.
"We have some equipment and a library of books on Parkinson's that we have purchased or had donated. We can loan these out to people if anyone came to me and said 'I am really struggling.'"
