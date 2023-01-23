Port Lincoln Times

Local Kye Poole a co-winner of 2023 Young Citizen of the Year award

By Lachlan Smith
Updated January 23 2023 - 6:14pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local Leo Stewart (left) with 2023 co-winner of Port Lincoln Young Citizen of the Year award Kye Poole - Kye goes diving at the Port Lincoln jetty to collect rubbish to help the environment. Picture supplied.

A young local has been awarded for his efforts in cleaning up the environment and depicting the importance of a healthy environment through his own artwork.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.