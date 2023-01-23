A young local has been awarded for his efforts in cleaning up the environment and depicting the importance of a healthy environment through his own artwork.
Port Lincoln local Kye Poole has been announced as a co-winner of Young Citizen of the Year award on Australia Day.
His mother Melissa Poole said Kye has been diagnosed at the age of seven with autism, and that it was not long after that that she noticed he had a passion for the water.
"It had seemed to give him a love for not only the ocean but from collecting rubbish out of the ocean it has lead to community inclusion and engagement," Ms Poole said.
Ms Poole said Kye had been collecting most of the rubbish from in and around the swimming enclosure at the jetty.
She said Kye had gained a lot of language and social skills in connecting with others while he had been collecting rubbish.
"He has also made a good friend down here and from that rubbish he is actually helping awareness out in the community by his artwork at 'United, We Made It,' Ms Poole said.
"Inclusion is very important so these young adults can actually enjoy the community as all neurotypical people do."
Ms Poole said she has seen a lot of benefits for Kye's independence with all he is involved in.
"His artwork at United has included painting from the rubbish he has collected down here," she said.
Ms Poole said Kye's art would also show what he had learnt that day under the water.
"He has made crabs, he has made a pelican, jelly fish and a snorkeling man," Ms Poole said.
"Most of what he has found have been identical in colour to what the actual marine life have on their bodies."
Ms Poole said the goals for this year were to continue to stretch Kye's independence, as United were working with him on developing his money skills.
"His paintings could lead onto possibly making his own independent income but the main goal for United is to get these young adults as independent as possible."
Ms Poole said when Kye is not in the enclosure, he is down at the local beaches, or walking along the national parks collecting rubbish on land and in the sea.
She said the family had recently visited Cresent Heads in New South Wales, and that Kye was eager to explore the beaches and continue to do what he does in his home city.
"If we are somewhere new, he will just have to go and collect rubbish which is a good opportunity for him to actually meet different people and have conversations about what his interests are," Ms Poole said.
Ms Poole said the Youth of the Year award had brought more awareness to what Kye is trying to achieve through helping the environment, and it had also brought more community awareness to children with special needs.
"Awareness is getting out there and an appreciation for the abilities of these children and what they can do," Ms Poole said.
"It is important to treat them as an individual rather than just for their disability and I think they are gifted, beautiful and quite capable."
